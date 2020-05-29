2021 Chevy Corvette C8 Prices Won't Go Up, But Delays Having an Effect

We have some good news, and we have some bad—well, mediocre, really—news about the C8 Corvette. The 2021 Chevy Corvette pricing won't get a price hike, despite rumors abounding that the company was losing money on lower-trim cars. But the combined effects of a strike in Bowling Green last year, combined with the coronavirus outbreak and resulting factory shutdown, have some downstream effects on 2020 orders, as well as 2021 availability.

A Price Twice As Nice?

Let's start with the good news: the 2021 Corvette coupe will start at $59,995—that magical sub-$60k price point that seems all the more remarkable given the C8's overall brilliance. Pricing holds at $59,995 for the coupe, while the convertible stays pat at $67,495 (rather than going up, as expected). After all, the new Corvette is an Automobile All-Stars Winner and all-around exceptional performer. And the Magnetic Ride Control system that we love will no longer require upgrading to the Z51 package. It'll be a standalone option for the base model, allowing for better handing and ride comfort even on the least expensive 'Vettes. That's great for potential buyers who want MRC but are already budget constrained.

But there's some mixed news. We already knew that 2020 would be a short model year, with some orders becoming casualties of the various calamities that struck the workforce recently. The UAW strike in late 2019 meant that the order books for 2021 Corvettes wouldn't open until late May, but that timing now looks like July, Juechter told MotorTrend. 2020 Corvette production will be extended slightly to try to fill those existing orders, but the company's still indicating that some vehicles may not be built as ordered.

Corvette production didn't get back under way until a few days ago—May 26—and the Bowling Green factory is still operating on a single shift. The second shift won't resume until it's safe to do so.

As MotorTrend points out, the result for potential C8 buyers is really more like an extended, two-year model year—with a few small changes between the 2020 and 2021 models, but without a change in price. That's a concession to buyers who otherwise might be miffed by unfilled orders and a price bump. Thankfully, that's not happening.

Corvette Production Hit With a Double Whammy

If you're waiting on a convertible C8, it's not going to hit production until later this summer, and that specific date hasn't been set yet as the factory adjusts to working under new safety protocols. So far, of 2020 Corvette orders, the convertible has made up 17 percent. Juechter didn't say what the production mix would be going forward.

Did you place an order for a 2020 and are wondering how all of this affects you? A "Corvette concierge" will be happy to answer your questions at a number that will be provided soon, and anyone who's placed an order will also get an update in a few weeks.

New Features for the 2021 Corvette

For 2021, there are two new colors: Red Mist Tint Coat Metallic and Silver Flare Metallic, replacing Long Beach Red Metallic Tintcoat and Blade Silver Metallic. Juechter likes the new red so much, he has ordered a 2021 in it. He says it looks like it is glowing from the inside and is one of the most exciting new shades Corvette has ever introduced.