2020The Chevrolet Camaro coupe and convertible enter the 2021 model year with minimal changes according to the bow-tie brand's fleet order guide. The most noteworthy change to the model is the addition of standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility across the line. It joins newly standard wireless charging on higher-end 3LT and 2SS models. Wireless charging was previously limited to the high-performance ZL1 trim.

Technology isn't the only name in the 2021 Camaro's game and V-8 SS models equipped with the optional 10-speed automatic transmission are now available with the previously stick-shift-only 1LE performance package. Opting for the package on an automatic SS replaces the trim's standard 2.77:1 final-drive ratio with a shorter 2.85:1 rear-end gear. Additionally, Chevy blesses the Camaro LT1 buyers with the option to add the racier RS and Redline Edition packages to the entry-level eight-cylinder Camaro model.

Not all is rosy for the 2021 Camaro, though, and the sports car says goodbye to the 2020 model's previously available Insignia and Shock and Steel special-edition packages. The 2021 car also ditches Garnet Red Tintcoat and Rally Green as color options, although it adds Wild Cherry Tintcoat as a newly available hue.

Regardless, the core of the 2021 Camaro remains the same. That means LS and LT models are still motivated by a standard 275-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine or an available 335-hp 3.6-liter V-6. LT1 and SS models continue on with a 455-hp 6.2-liter V-8 underhood, while the top-dog ZL1 relies on an even mightier 650-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V-8. A six-speed manual is standard across the board, while an eight-speed automatic is available on four-cylinder Camaros and an available 10-speed self-shifting gearbox pairs with six- and eight-cylinder models.