Rolling up in a Cadillac Escalade always makes a statement, and we don't expect this to change when the all-new 2021 Escalade makes its debut. Only now the interior will be just as jaw-dropping as the chrome-drenched exterior thanks to an absolutely gigantic display stretching across the dashboard.

Boasting a claimed 38 inches of diagonal display space, the 2021 Cadillac Escalade's will be the industry's first curved OLED widescreen setup. The screen will show common gauges and data to the driver behind the steering wheel, then transition to infotainment and navigation as it sweeps toward the center of the dash. It's a layout similar to what's seen in many Mercedes-Benz vehicles, although Benz's vehicles have two separate screens that measure up to 12.3 inches diagonally—an arrangement decidedly less elegant than the future Escalade's, at least in theory.

The display will likely run an updated version of Cadillac's infotainment system, tailored to make the most of all that digital real estate. Some degree of touch compatibility is expected, although it's also probable that there will be redundant controls in the center console or on the steering wheel, plus voice commands.

Cadillac teased a few other interior features in the redesigned 2021 Escalade along with the humongous display. First is the appearance of a green light bar top and center on the steering wheel, indicating that the upcoming Escalade will feature Cadillac's Super Cruise self-steering adaptive cruise control. As we reported earlier, Super Cruise will arrive on the redesigned Escalade a few months after launch. Also, there is what looks like a gear lever in the center console, a different approach than the pushbutton PRNDL arrangement in the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban with which the new Escalade will share its underpinnings.

Like the new Tahoe and Suburban, the 2021 Cadillac Escalade promises to be more comfortable and drivable than ever before thanks to the switch to independent rear suspension. Increased passenger space and cargo volume are likelihoods; the new big Chevrolet SUVs hold significant increases in those areas compared to their predecessors.

Cadillac will unveil the new Escalade in February in Los Angeles. Stay tuned for our full coverage, 38-inch display and all.