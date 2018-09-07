2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance Plug-In Hybrid Planned for U.S.

The upcoming 2020 BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance SUV will offer nearly three times the all-electric range than the previous X5 plug-in hybrid, bringing the total all-electric range up to approximately 50 miles. That’s good news for most commuters, provided you can wait two years for the plug-in hybrid SUV to go on sale in the U.S.

BMW is also replacing the four-cylinder engine with a twin turbo 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine, so that the combined system output will be increased to 394 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. It should make a noticeable difference on those on-and off-road excursions to the mall parking lot.

The engine and electric motor are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system. BMW claims an estimated 0 to 62 mph time in 5.6 seconds, which is a second less than the previous model. Top speed in all-electric mode is 87 mph and a healthy 146 mph combined.

Its 82kW lithium-ion battery pack is located in the SUV’s underbody area and the luggage compartment is approximately 5.3-cubic feet less than a standard X5. The xDrive45e iPerformance model features two-axle air suspension and electronically controlled dampers.

The 2019 BMW X5 models are expected to go on sale in the fall and it’ll be a while before the xDrive45e iPerformance variants reach our shores—expect more news when the hybrid launches officially in 2020 as a 2021 model.