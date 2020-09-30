If the BMW X2 doesn't pop enough in any of its available bold colors (such as Galvanic Gold or Sunset Orange), then consider the new 2021 BMW X2 Edition M Mesh. It'll offer a whole bunch of unique and sporty exterior and interior upgrades and accents for a reasonable upcharge. But there's one important caveat: The bold orange decals you see prominently featured in the photos above won't be coming to the United States.

Whether that's a plus or a minus in American buyers' minds is up for debate, but it does take one of the package's most unique features off the table. There's still plenty on offer, however, so let's break it down. For one, the M Sport X exterior package is present, and it includes a sporty front fascia and dark exterior trim pieces. The new BMW M Mesh kidney grille, seemingly cribbed from the M235i Gran Coupe, adds some three-dimensional texture to the X2's maw, as well.

While the decals aren't available, the crossover's intricate and eye-catching 19-inch (and optional 20-inch M Aerodynamic) wheels do offer black or orange highlights. Moving inside, the M Sport seats from the X2 M35i are a welcome upgrade, while "Edition" sill plates, aluminum "hexagon" trim, "Pearl Grey Chrome" accents, and an M Sport steering wheel further liven up the place.

