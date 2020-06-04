With its tall, brash grille kidneys, the 2021 BMW 4 Series's distinct mug means it's gonna stand out from the crowd—for better or worse. Still, if you happen to believe the 4's style isn't wild enough, then you'll want to take a look at the car's available M Performance line of accessory parts.

To show off these pieces, BMW installed a number of the parts onto a white, 2021 M440i coupe. The finished product is…something. Let's call it scattershot. Some bits look great, such as the 20-inch wheels; rear lip spoiler; and carbon-fiber grille inserts, front splitter, and side skirts. Other pieces are less attractive. We're specifically talking about those goofy-looking aero-focused dive planes that sprout from the sides of the front bumper, as well as the odd side graphics that cut across the bottoms of the car's two doors.

Additional M Performance parts bits include a thick, three-spoke steering wheel with prominent paddle shifters and a red hash at the top-center of the wheel's rim, carbon-fiber interior pieces, and special door-sill plates. There's no word on what each item costs, let alone if any of this kit will come to the accessory departments of BMW dealers in the United States.

