Things That Make You Go M: 2021 BMW M440i With M Performance Parts
In case the 2021 M440i’s big grille fails to call enough attention to itself.
With its tall, brash grille kidneys, the 2021 BMW 4 Series's distinct mug means it's gonna stand out from the crowd—for better or worse. Still, if you happen to believe the 4's style isn't wild enough, then you'll want to take a look at the car's available M Performance line of accessory parts.
To show off these pieces, BMW installed a number of the parts onto a white, 2021 M440i coupe. The finished product is…something. Let's call it scattershot. Some bits look great, such as the 20-inch wheels; rear lip spoiler; and carbon-fiber grille inserts, front splitter, and side skirts. Other pieces are less attractive. We're specifically talking about those goofy-looking aero-focused dive planes that sprout from the sides of the front bumper, as well as the odd side graphics that cut across the bottoms of the car's two doors.
Additional M Performance parts bits include a thick, three-spoke steering wheel with prominent paddle shifters and a red hash at the top-center of the wheel's rim, carbon-fiber interior pieces, and special door-sill plates. There's no word on what each item costs, let alone if any of this kit will come to the accessory departments of BMW dealers in the United States.
Frankly, we think the smartest move is to save your coin and use it toward the upcoming BMW M4. Or just buy an M440i and spend the extra money on factory extras such as metallic paint or the adaptive dampers. Then again, it's your money. Do with it what you like, but for the love of all things holy, do not pay money for that gaudy side garnish.