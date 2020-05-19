Our mega SUV dreams are answered as the Alpina XB7 joins BMW's X7 model line in September. The high-performance Alpina XB7 slots above the X7 M50i and serves as a crossover SUV alternative to the sporty Alpina B7 sedan.

The Alpina-badged BMW crossover features model-specific exterior cues such as large intakes on the bumper and a modest lip spoiler. At the rear, the XB7 sports small diffuser fins in the middle of its bumper. The crossover also rolls on standard 21-inch wheels wrapped in summer or all-season rubber. Optional 23-inch wheels are available and pair with a set of Pirelli performance summer tires. Brembo four-piston calipers shod with blue and white Alpina logos clamp down on properly massive 15.5-inch front rotors.

See all 33 photos

Under the hood sits a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 that delivers 612 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. That's nine more horses than the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 packs in its stable. A ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission with wheel-mounted buttons sends the Alpina's ponies to all four wheels.

BMW claims the XB7 accelerates to 60 miles per hour in just 4.0 seconds and cruises past the quarter-mile mark after 12.6 seconds. Top speed, meanwhile, clocks in at 180 mph. A stainless-steel active exhaust system adjusts the tailpipes' noise from restrained in Comfort mode to loud and proud in Sport. Other modes include Comfort Plus and Sport Plus.

More Videos Alpina B6 Versus BMW M6—Which Is the Better Gran Coupe? BMW 2002 Hommage and the BMW 2002 turbo 2017 Automobile All-Star: BMW M2 2017 AUTOMOBILE All-Stars Four Seasons BMW M2 Meets the 1 Series M 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Truck - Teaser April 2020 Petrolhead Planet Preview: Epic Drives in Epic Cars 1970 Ford F100 Highboy ICON Reformer: One Sweet Truck 2020 Porsche Cayman GT4 Pro Racers Take 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI Shows Its Stuff on the Test Track Chiron Pur Sport - Dynamic Reveal Teaser - Instagram Pro Racer's Take: 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S

The Alpina XB7's standard air suspension offers the ability to raise the crossover by 1.6 inches at speeds less than 19 mph. Meanwhile, topping 100 mph in Sport mode automatically lowers the crossover 0.8 inch. Cross the 155 mph threshold, and the ride height drops another 0.8 inch.

The XB7 features standard items such as plush leather seats, soft-close doors, a leather instrument panel, a faux-suede headliner, and a massive panoramic sunroof. If that's not good enough, then the optional LED roof with lights that mimic a starlit sky—yes, please—ought to seal the deal when it comes to frivolous luxuries. Additional fancy interior touches include a Lavalina leather-wrapped sport steering wheel, a crystal glass iDrive controller with a laser-etched Alpina logo, illuminated Alpina door sills, and plenty of Alpina badging throughout.

See all 33 photos

The tall, three-row hauler holds six or seven passengers depending on the choice of a second row (a three-across rear bench or a pair of bucket seats). Storage capacity maxes out at 90.4 cubic feet, while standard safety goodies include blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning, front and rear collision warning, and more.