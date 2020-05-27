Here in the U.S., BMW discontinued the 6 Series two-door models and 6 Series Gran Coupe four-door after the 2019 model year to make way for the new 8 Series models. Even so, the 6er model range lives on in Europe, where the tallish, wagon-ish, fastback Gran Turismo version has been spruced up for 2021. The model features a new mild-hybrid powertrain and a more opulent interior, among other updates.

The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo keeps its signature raked rear end, and while there are a host of new design cues—including a larger kidney grille, slimmer LED headlights (with adaptive Matrix-beam tech), and freshened bumpers front and rear—it still presents a head-scratching shape. Onlookers may continue to wonder what exactly the segment-busting 6 Series Gran Turismo is. Is it a crossover? A "four-door coupe?" Or just a vaguely tall luxury hatchback? While not as ungainly looking as its 5 Series GT predecessor, the 6 Series GT remains distinctive in the market.

Just like the newly refreshed 2021 BMW 5 Series, the updated GT features a 48-volt mild-hybrid system with an electric starter-generator that provides an 11-hp boost to the internal-combustion engine. This system, similar to those on modern Audis and Mercedes-Benzes, is available on all five of the 6 Series GT's engine options, which include two gas and three diesel mills. An eight-speed automatic transmission is used across the line. An available air suspension promises a plush ride worthy of a grand tourer.

Inside the cabin, you'll find a 12.3-inch central display and a fully digital instrument cluster. You can specify diamond quilted leather seats, and those in the back will enjoy the rear bench seat with an electrically adjustable backrest angle. (We should mention that the 6er's back seat is one of its highlights—that awkward body height and long wheelbase combine to deliver perhap the best rear seat space in a BMW car next to the 7 Series limo.) Other luxuries include a front seat massage program, ash open-pore wood, a panoramic glass sunroof, and a rear-seat entertainment system with two touchscreens.

The model also debuts BMW's cloud-based navigation system called BMW Maps. The new system promises faster route calculation, with upcoming traffic along the route factored into the expected arrival time. BMW has also improved the destination input function, allowing the driver to enter any word. Points of interest along the route are now accompanied by reviews, opening times, and photos.