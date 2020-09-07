The 2021 BMW 4 Series is arguably one of the most polarizing cars to have come out in the last few years. And by polarizing, we mean that pretty much everyone on the internet hates it. Honestly, we can't blame the masses for turning their backs on the 4's nose given BMW's famous—and typically handsome—kidney grille has been turned into a set of proverbial buck teeth.

Fortunately, there are a lot of really talented people with access to Photoshop. One such person is Instagram user @Spdesignsest (or Siim Designs), and he has given us a number of possible front-end fixes to the BMW M440i. To our eyes, these are some of the best reinterpretations of the new Bimmer two-door we've seen so far.

The grille has been shortened to a much more acceptable size. It's not the classic BMW kidney grille we're used to, but that's ok. BMW clearly wants to move its historical design cue into the future, but these renderings prove the change doesn't have to be radical to be meaningful. Eagle-eyed viewers will notice that the rest of the front fascia of the blue car has been borrowed from the BMW X6 M crossover SUV, and frankly, it looks great grafted onto the 4 Series.

Siim also reworked the side and rear of the silver M440i by adding bigger wheels and some more aggressive bodyside lines. The hood also gets a more pronounced power dome and the exhausts are circular—not the funky quadrilateral units BMW's putting on the real thing. All in all, this reworked 4 looks bolder and more handsome than the car BMW recently released.