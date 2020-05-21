Bentley's Mulliner Bacalar Looks Surprisingly Good In Skittles Getup

Most Bentleys turn heads no matter what color they are, but this special rainbow-themed Bentley Mulliner Bacalar likely would swivel every head nearby. Just look at it! The stunning drop-top's special paint job blends seven shades that include Dragon Red II, Orange Flame, Yellow Flame, Apple Green, Jetstream II, Sequin Blue, and Azure Purple. (If you recall, Yellow Flame is the Bacalar's debut shade, pictured below.)

While the rainbow-colored concept may be over the top and flamboyant, it somehow works. This could be the perfect vehicle to lead a Pride parade once life edges closer back to normal, or for enthusiasts of that weird fruity zebra chewing gum. But those uses are as hypothetical as the paint job itself—that's right, this is merely a design study, Bentley's winner from an internal company design contest it recently hosted.

Bentley's internal online competition for the Mulliner Bacalar was judged by Stefan Sielaff, the automaker's director of design, and the winning concept is said to be a symbol of gratefulness and hope during these difficult days. Dreamt up by a staffer named Eleanor, the rainbow-themed take on the coachbuilt, topless two-door Bentley uses the "stock" twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W-12 engine as the real-deal Bacalar. We figure it would use its 650 horsepower and 667 lb-ft of torque to chase rainbows—and quickly, what with the car's estimated 3.5-second rip to 60 mph and 200-mph-plus top speed.