Once and for all, the 2021 Bentley Bentayga eliminates visual confusion with the Audi Q7 for any observers watching the current "World's Fastest SUV" drive away, thanks to new front- and rear-styling, with Continental-style taillamps. Those fortunate enough to be able to buy or at least test-drive the new Bentayga will appreciate the all-new seats and interior trim, standard wireless Apple CarPlay, and updated infotainment system.

The 2021 Bentley Bentayga V8 goes on sale in the U.S. this fall, to be followed by the plug-in hybrid and W-12-powered Speed variants. The 542-horsepower twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 will be available at launch, with updated versions of the PHEV and 626-horsepower Bentayga Speed (the "world's fastest") launching afterward.

"We've listened to our customers and made improvements to the areas most important to them," says Bentley CEO and chairman Adrian Hallmark, in a prepared statement.

The British automaker has sold more than 20,000 Bentaygas globally since its late-2015 launch as a 2016 model, more than any other luxury SUV, Bentley claims.

Bentayga's New Front-End and Tail, New Wheels

Typical for mid-cycle facelifts, the design forward of the windshield is all-new compared to the current Bentayga, with new elliptical headlamps with a cut crystal design that "sparkle even when not lit," and a more upright grille. The headlamps have three different low-beam levels depending on the speed being driven. There's also a lengthened vent above the sculpted power line on the side of the front wing, and new lower door moldings.

There are two new 22-inch wheel designs in two finishes, for a total of five Bentley wheel designs offered.

The tail gets a full-width tailgate and third-generation Bentley Continental-style elliptical taillamps with a lattice pattern, which should end confusion with the tail of the Bentayga's platform sibling, the Audi Q7. As part of the redesign, the Bentayga's license plate has been moved down from between the taillamps to the rear bumper.

2021 Bentayga Interior Upgrades

The changes are bigger inside, and include a new steering wheel, and new seat and door panel designs. The five-seat Bentayga gets a new second-row seat frame design, with twice the rear-seat recline angle and optional rear-seat ventilation. The four-seat 2021 Bentayga comes with a 1.18-inch knee-room increase in the upright position, and an extra 3.93 inches in the reclined position. The four-, five-, and seven-seat layouts all come with newly sculpted shapes and new seat cover designs, as well as new seat piping, contrast stitching, and hand-stitching.

Order a new bespoke Bentley Bentayga Mulliner Driving Specification, and you'll get a new quilting design choice, plus two new straight-grained veneer trims to choose from: Koa and Crown Cut Walnut.

A sculptured single dash vent sits above the Breitling clock and the center infotainment screen, replacing the old Bentayga's two "bullseye" center vents.

Higher-Resolution, Brighter Touchscreen

The 10.9-inch center touchscreen has a brighter, higher resolution screen with anti-reflection and anti-glare coating, and physical keys below the screen duplicate the touchscreen keys. The main screen can be customized to show three favorite screens, such as phone, navigation, or media.

The updated navigation system can display three-dimensional buildings, satellite maps, and head-up display content, among other features. The HUD can project traffic information, street names, and distance to destination. Wireless Apple CarPlay is standard along with Android Auto, and an embedded SIM provides data for in-car services, so an internet connection from the driver's mobile device is no longer necessary.

Second-Row Touchscreen Tablet

Second-row passengers get a larger remote touchscreen tablet similar to the one in the latest Bentley Flying Spur, with a five-inch display and more contemporary graphics, plus extra processing power.

The Bentayga's digital instrument panel has been updated to fit more closely with the style of the Continental GT and the Flying Spur. The instrument panel's Classic format shows the speedometer and tachometer dials, while the Expanded format replaces the right-side dial with maps and media information.

Bentley's Signature 590-watt, 12-speaker audio system now is standard. The 1,780-watt, 20-speaker Naim hi-fi remains as an option.

Wider Rear Track Enhances Dynamic Ride Anti-Roll Control

The German-owned British marque says a 0.78-inch rear track increase enhances the effect of the Bentayga's Bentley Dynamic Ride system, its name for the SUV's electric anti-roll control technology. The Dynamic Ride system takes the place of an old-fashioned metal bar, adding the ability to more precisely counteract body-roll forces. According to Bentley, Dynamic Ride "instantly" counteracts lateral forces to keep the tire patch square to the road.

2021 Bentley Bentayga EPA Gas Mileage, Price

With no change to the engine spec of the 2021 Bentley Bentayga V8, at least, expect the outgoing model's EPA estimate of 14/23 mpg city/highway to remain unchanged.

As for price, we expect the 2021 Bentayga V8 to arrive with a base price in the tony neighborhood of $175,000.

