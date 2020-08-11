Here it is, ladies and gentlemen, the world's fastest SUV. That's according to Bentley, which is launching the 2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed, a 626-hp, 6.0-liter W-12 version of its existing and now-refreshed ultra-luxury SUV that it says will rocket from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.9 seconds. Top speed is a claimed 190 mph, 0.5-mph faster than the current king of the fastest SUV hill, the Lamborghini Urus.

The 2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed takes inspiration from the various generations of Bentley Continental GT Speed that we've seen through the years, and it replaces the standard Bentayga's 542-hp, 4.0-liter V-8 with the more potent W-12 engine that boasts a whopping 664 lb-ft of torque from as low as 1,500 rpm. Despite the Bentayga's newfound performance, Bentley says it's more eco-friendly than you might think, with cylinder deactivation eliminating one bank of cylinders when full W-12 power isn't required. The world's new fastest SUV also allows "sailing" in the top four of its eight gears, where the transmission is decoupled to allow efficient coasting at speed.

In addition to the cosmetic refresh and added features that we already told you all 2021 Bentley Bentayga models receive- from the new familial quad headlamps to a redesigned 10.9-inch central touchscreen display, plus wider rear track, fully digital instrument panel, and standard wireless Apple CarPlay-the Speed variant also gets its own host of exclusive improvements. Bentley revised the Sport driving mode, one of four modes available, for sharper powertrain response, while also updating the characteristics of the air suspension and Bentley Dynamic Ride system, which actively controls vehicle roll. The 2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed's brake-actuated torque vectoring system is also recalibrated specific to the model. Speaking of brakes, optional carbon-ceramic units are optional and are said to be the largest and most powerful brakes ever offered on a Bentley production car. That's good, considering the Bentayga's nearly three-ton curb weight even as it lays claim to the title of world's fastest SUV.

Of course, there are plenty of cosmetic changes so your neighbors are easily able to identify your Bentayga as one of the Speed variants, such as dark-tinted head- and taillights, unique side skirts and rear spoiler, Speed-spec front and rear bumpers, and plenty of "Speed" badging. There are 22-inch wheels all around as standard in two available finishes, while the exhaust tips are oval shaped in keeping with other Bentley W-12-powered models.

In addition, the cabin is trimmed as standard with Alcantara upholstery, two-tone color schemes, and "Speed" embroidered on the headrests. Leather lovers fear not, as the Alcantara can be replaced with genuine cowhide at extra cost. The standard Mulliner Driving Specification includes contrasting stitching and diamond quilting for interior surfaces. Illuminated "Speed" door sills round out the interior touches. A Black Specification Bentley Bentayga Speed is also available at extra cost; it is a cosmetic package that blacks out chrome and bright trim in favor of gloss black or carbon-fiber accents.

Bentley says it will market its 2021 Bentayga Speed "in those regions where demand for 12-cylinder SUVs remains strong-the U.S., Middle East, and Asia Pacific regions." We suppose that means both Europe and Bentley's native England are out of luck for landing a few examples of the fastest SUV on the planet. No word on pricing for the 2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed, but it will undoubtedly command a hefty premium over the roughly $175,000 base model, if you can really consider any Bentley a "base model."

