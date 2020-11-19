Normally, when automakers release something small and sporty that isn't destined for U.S. shores, we lament the fact that we won't see it stateside. But thanks to a deluge of SUVs in recent years, yet another sporty crossover seems a bit like overkill. As such, we're just fine letting the rest of the world have the 2021 Audi SQ2.

The SQ2 was introduced back in 2018, but for the 2021 model year it gets a small makeover. A new face, replete with new headlights, a honeycomb style grille, and a more aggressive front bumper brings it more in line with the rest of Audi's "S" lineup of cars. The car's rump also gets a slight massaging, and features new tail lights and a reworked rear bumper.

Motivation comes courtesy of a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four cylinder that makes 295 horsepower and that same number in torque. That's just six ponies shy of the BMW X2 M35i and seven fewer than the Mercedes-AMG GLA 35. The SQ2's power is routed through a seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox and is sent to all four wheels.

Audi's sporty CUV also sits lower than the standard Q2, gets a unique steering rack setup, 18-inch wheels as standard with the option for 19s, and 13.4-inch front brakes to help haul it all down. The interior is done up with black suede on the headliner, and the option for Nappa leather and diamond stitching on the sporty bucket seats. Audi's virtual cockpit and a Bang & Olufsen sound system are also on the options menu.

Clearly, the SQ2 is coming to play with the right equipment. However, with a starting price of just under $55,000, the fact that an S3 Sportback (which we also don't get) makes more power, costs the same, and offers more cargo room with the rear bench folded down might make it a tough pill to swallow.