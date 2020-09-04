Wagon fever, after going on the wane, is catching back on in the United States. Audi is now selling the RS6 Avant and less bonkers A6 Allroad, and alongside the standard RS6 model, it is introducing a limited edition with a coat of electrifying blue paint. It's called the RS Tribute edition, and only 25 copies will be available. Keep reading to check out all the goodies this special wagon has to offer—and how much you can expect to pay for the 2021 Audi RS6 Avant RS Tribute Edition, should you be one of the lucky few vying for a shot at one.

Celebrating the original 1994 RS2 Avant, the special edition RS6 features a familiar (and gorgeous) Nogaro Blue exterior paint. Black accents and an RS badge adorn the grille. The car also features black-painted rocker panel accents, roof rails, and rear diffuser for a pop of contrast. The RS6 Avant RS Tribute Edition's side mirrors remain body color—an unexpected touch, given Audi's affinity for silver mirror caps on S and RS models. Aluminum 22-inch wheels wrapped with summer tires are standard and wear a decidedly retro plain silver finish.

Open the doors, and you'll find sport seats with subtle blue-colored contrast stitching. It's a detail you'll find throughout the cabin. Additionally, special RS badging can be found on the wagon's floor mats and side sills, while carbon-fiber trim inlays spruce up the doors and dashboard. Aluminum pedals further add to the interior's athletic look and feel.

The RS Tribute edition comes standard with the RS6's Executive package, which includes power soft-closing doors, heated rear seats, and a head-up display. Also standard is the Driver Assistance package, which brings along adaptive cruise control and a blind-spot monitoring system.

Like other RS6 Avant wagons, the Tribute Edition packs a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 making 591 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels. According to Audi's estimates, the wagon is potent enough to reach 60 mph from a standstill in 3.5 seconds. Each RS Tribute edition also comes standard with a sport exhaust system to further enhance the sounds produced by the V-8 engine.