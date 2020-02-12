The 2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Is a British Beauty

The 2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster may not have a license to kill, but the British automaker's latest drop-top sure has looks to die for. Like its coupe sibling, the Vantage Roadster aims to take on the likes of the Mercedes-AMG GT and the Porsche 911, the former of which the Aston cribs its engine from.

With 503 horsepower, the Vantage's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine bridges the performance gap between the entry-level 469-hp Mercedes-AMG GT and the 550-hp GT C. Whereas the Mercedes relies on a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the Aston channels its ponies to the rear wheels by way of a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission.

Predictably, the Vantage Roadster is properly quick, and Aston Martin reports the convertible hits 60 mph in 3.7 seconds on the way to a top speed of 190 mph (you'll need to keep the roof closed to hit that figure, though). Still, that's a wee bit slower than the 132-pound lighter Vantage coupe, which needs an estimated 3.5 seconds to hit the mile-a-minute mark and reaches a top speed of 195 mph.

The Vantage Roadster's folding roof, however, more than makes up for its slight performance deficiency relative to its coupe counterpart. Credit the power-operated soft top's ability to lower in just 6.7 seconds—and raise in 6.8—at speeds of up to 31 mph. Meanwhile, the roof's compact dimensions bless the Vantage Roadster with a 7.0-cubic-foot trunk. Compare that to the holds of the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster and Porsche 911 Cabriolet, which offer 5.8 and 4.6 cubic feet of respective space.

Of course, the Vantage Roadster's combination of sultry styling and open-air performance doesn't come cheap: the model's $164,086 price tag (including $3,086 in delivery charges) is more than $30,000 higher than the similarly quick Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster and the Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet. Whether or not the Aston's low-slung looks are worthy of its hefty entry fee is a matter of personal taste. The 2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster is available to order, with deliveries set to begin toward the end of the year.