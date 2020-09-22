Good news if you're looking to buy an Aston Martin: The automaker is slashing prices by tens of thousands of dollars on certain models. Buyers will see price reductions on the 2021 Aston Martin DBX, Vantage coupe, Vantage roadster.

Initially, Aston Martin said that the DBX would go for $192,986. Now, Aston Martin has reduced that price by $13,000 to $179,986. This puts the SUV in line with the starting price for the Bentley Bentayga V-8.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Aston Martin Vantage coupe now costs $142,086, regardless of whether you opt for the seven-speed manual or the eight-speed automatic transmission. That's a price reduction of $7,000 for the manual and $14,000 for the automatic. Meanwhile, the Vantage roadster now starts at $150,086, a drop of $14,000. The model is available exclusively with the automatic transmission.

All of these vehicles make use of a Mercedes-AMG-developed twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8. The engine delivers 542 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque in the DBX, and up to 503 hp and 505 lb-ft in the Vantage sports cars.

In a statement, Aston Martin Lagonda notes it's taking steps to improve the "competitive position of the business" under a new leadership team led by CEO Tobias Moers, who left Mercedes-AMG to take the helm of Aston Martin in August after a troubled IPO and other financial woes. "The Company continues to implement a strategy to rebalance the core business and has taken the decision to align its global pricing to give it headroom for more profitable products and variants it has planned for the future, which has seen a price realignment on certain models and derivatives in some markets," Aston Martin continued. Sounds like a plan to us.

2021 Aston Martin DBX Prices

$179,986

2021 Aston Martin Vantage Prices