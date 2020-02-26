Meet the 2021 Aston Martin DB11 Shadow Edition, a black-trim variant of Aston's two-door grand touring coupe and convertible that is, in essence, just a really expensive take on the so-called "midnight" trim packages available on many mainstream cars and trucks.

With its black-painted grille, 20-inch wheels, and badging, the Shadow Edition bits add an extra hint of aggression to the DB11's svelte bodywork. The dark theme continues beyond the Aston's exterior, too, and the model welcomes special black sill plates and a steering wheel covered in black faux-suede and leather. Yes, this format is probably familiar—many mainstream cars and trucks are offered with blacked-out "Midnight Edition" or similar treatments—but an Aston Martin is hardly an everyday car, so, um, this is different.

Unlike the standard DB11, which is available with either a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine or a twin-turbo 5.2-liter V-12, the Shadow Edition is offered only with the eight-cylinder option under its hood. Even though the twelve is, obviously, more powerful, the V-8 still makes a mighty 503 horsepower, which it channels to the rear wheels by way of an eight-speed automatic transmission. In short, the Shadow Edition is plenty quick. It's also very rare, with Aston building a mere 300 units for worldwide consumption.

Want one of those? The 2021 Aston Martin DB11 Shadow Edition is available to order now and wears a base price of $222,600 (not including destination charges). While it is certainly a fine-looking piece of machinery, that's a lot more cheddar than you'll spend on, say, some other night- and/or darkness-themed new metal.