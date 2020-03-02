2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA / GTAm: 540 HP, 220 LB Lighter, Totally Gorgeous

Alfa Romeo has taken the wraps off its 2020 Geneva Motor Show debut—were the 2020 Geneva show actually happening, that is—in the form of the mega-hot Giulia GTA and GTAm, limited-production versions of the mighty Quadrifoglio that together are limited to just 500 units worldwide, not to mention more powerful and lighter, too. The use of the Gran Turismo Alleggerita name marks the return of a badge used to denote various lightened high-performance Alfas since the 1965 Giulia Sprint GTA, while the Giulia GTA and GTAm also come in the year Alfa Romeo celebrates its 110th anniversary.

The GTA's aerodynamics and handling are enhanced via learnings from the Sauber Formula 1 program, including the fitment of what Alfa calls the Sauber Aerokit. It consists of new side skirts, an active front splitter, rear diffuser, and a special rear spoiler. Twenty-inch center-lock wheels are part of the Giulia GTA transformation, as are wider front and rear tracks (by 2.0 inches each), and new dampers, springs, and suspension bushings. Inside, the GTA cabin is based on the newly updated 2020 Giulia's, and features Alcantara microsuede on the door panels, glovebox, pillars, seat inserts, and dashboard.

The Quadrifoglio's Ferrari-derived,twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-6 is cranked up to 540 horsepower for GTA duty, 35 more than in the already ferocious regular model, and it mates to the Giulia's usual eight-speed automatic transmission. The street-legal GTAm—the M is for modificata—uses the same engine but gets a redesigned front splitter and a tall rear wing that makes it look like an Italian Lancer Evolution, as well as a pair of front racing seats, a rear-seat delete with spaces for a helmet and fire extinguisher, no door panels, fabric door pulls, a rear roll bar, and six-point Sabelt harnesses. Both versions also feature a titanium Akrapovič exhaust to deliver an undoubtedly wicked aural signature.

The exhaust no doubt accounts for a few pounds of the new model's 220-pound weight savings versus the Giulia Quadrifoglio, with the rear-wheel-drive Giulia GTA adding a carbon-fiber driveshaft, hood, roof, front fascia, and wheel arch extensions. The GTAm also uses carbon for the seat shells. All GTAs also benefit from polycarbonate side and rear windows. Alfa cites a zero-to-62-mph time of just 3.6 seconds for the GTA and GTAm, but we have to imagine that's being mighty conservative.

Along with their sequentially numbered GTA or GTAm, buyers will also receive a one-on-one sales experience, a slot in a unique course at the Alfa Romeo Driving Academy, and a personalized kit that includes a special GTA Bell helmet, a personalized car cover, and an Alpinestars racing suit with gloves and shoes. Reservations are being taken now, although Alfa says most of the 500 examples will be earmarked for Europe. ("We are evaluating opportunities to introduce the GTA in other key markets around the world, including the U.S.," a spokesperson tells us.) Pricing hasn't yet been discussed, but should the GTA and GTAm make it to America, we have to imagine both will push if not exceed $100,000. With the Quad already among the best-driving cars on the planet, though, we're also going to imagine that no matter what the Giulia GTA costs, it'll be worth it.