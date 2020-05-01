Alfa Romeo took an aggressive stance toward the Giulia Quadrifoglio's BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63 competitors when it announced the 2021 Giulia GTA. The already athletic QF sedan, in GTA form, is an honest-to-goodness track-day weapon. It now features 540 horsepower, less weight, better aero, and a hardcore GTAm variant that has a roll bar and no back seats. Yes, this is a sedan, but you're not going to have passengers while you're tearing up the Nürburgring, are you?

Luckily, you can have a sweet race-car livery to go with your four-door racer. In addition to the trio of paint colors GTA and GTAm buyers can choose from, would-be buyers of the $193,000 super-sedan might want a little more customization. So, Alfa Romeo is offering the GTA with sweet-looking historical racing liveries from its past. Predictably, they all look amazing. Alfa "took inspiration from some of the GTA's most prestigious victories, including the yellow nose that distinguished the 1971 European Touring Car Championship (ETCC) winning car, the asymmetrical nose from the 1965-1968 Sprint GTA and the symmetrical nose of the GTA 1300 Junior" when designing the schemes. Back in the day, racing Alfas wore uniquely colored noses to help fans distinguish between the cars and drivers during races.

Even though Alfa only plans on making 500 GTAs, Alfa's Centro Stile—or style center to you and me—will only apply these classic racing liveries to a smaller number of cars. Meanwhile, in the United States, we might not get the chance to see any GTA at all, as Alfa still hasn't confirmed whether they will sell the sports sedans here. We hope they do, but until we know for sure, we can only look on from afar—and pray that these awesome color schemes are made available to American buyers, as well.