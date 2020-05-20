Ever since we got a sneak preview of the Acura Type S concept ahead of its debut last summer, we've itched to see the real deal. A return of real enthusiast versions to Acura's lineup is an idea nearly anyone can get behind, after all. Fortunately, we don't have long to wait now—the production descendant of the Type S concept, the 2021 Acura TLX, will be unveiled virtually on May 28.

This teaser image doesn't reveal much about the car, but the marque says the exterior design of the 2021 Acura TLX pays tribute to the Acura Precision Concept, but with the proportions and design language of the Type S concept. All of this Type S talk seems odd without a TLX Type S in the offing, too, right? Well, we're all in luck: the 2021 Acura TLX brings with it the return of the Type S performance badge.

The 2021 Acura TLX Type S will not only get unique Type S styling, but also a new Acura-only turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine. Given how good we found the 2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition to be during our time with the car, we have high expectations for the new TLX Type S.