Dude! Check Out This Sweet Winnebago Solis

Attention campers! Say hello to the 2020 Winnebago Solis—an all-new camper with a body and powerplant courtesy of a Ram ProMaster. The all-season home away from home sleeps up to four adults and is designed as both a beach cruiser or as a camper for the ski slopes. But before you get too excited, the Solis' price tag starts just north of $100,000.

Its walls and plumbing are insulated for colder climates and there's a heated bathroom and shower that can also be used as a drying room for your scuba or surf gear. The Solis has captain's chairs for the driver and front passenger that swivel back to a removable table and two more seats—a perfect setup for you and your poker buddies.

The fiberglass pop-top offers a comfy loft for two, there's a Murphy bed, a small work station, dinette table, refrigerator, a two-burner stove-top, and a modern sink. It also features a 220-watt solar panel on the roof to live your weekends off-the-grid.

There are bug screens for the windows, a sliding side door, double doors around back, and storage cabinets and space under the floor for all your gear. Under the hood, the Ram's 3.6-liter V-6 engine cranks out 280 ponies and 260 lb-ft of torque. The V-6 is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

If the Winnebago Solis looks like a dream van for you and you have $100,667 to drop on one, it's set to go on sale in 2020.