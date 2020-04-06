If you're looking for something to import under the 25-year rule, there are some obvious choices. Japanese car enthusiasts are going to immediately gravitate towards the Nissan Skyline R33 range, and European car lovers might be drooling over the Alfa Romeo Spider and GTV twins. But we have our eyes on some much stranger choices. Some are undeniably appealing, some have, er, a more limited audience. And good luck finding a few of them at all. The twin-turbo Renault sedan below was stunningly uncommon when new and may be like hen's teeth now.

But if you're an unconventional sort of car guy or gal, one of these might be just the way to stand out from the rest of this year's 25-year importation crop.

MG F

A mid-engined British roadster wearing an MG badge makes for a pretty unusual combination of attributes. The MG F debuted in 1995 to ecstatic reviews from the British press, which had suffered for a long time with homegrown inadequacy in the affordable sports car department. The car drove well, with a well-regarded 1.8-liter Rover four amidships, and while it wasn't nearly as tidily built or reliable as the Japanese competition it was embraced by the home market. As a rare, unusual alternative to a Mazda MX-5 Miata or even other contemporary convertibles like the Fiat Barchetta, the MG F ticks both the weird and fun boxes.

Ford Galaxy/Volkswagen Sharan/SEAT Alhambra

Take your pick (and the whole family)! These vans have a superficial resemblance to the "DustBuster" GM vans of the early 1990s—the Chevy Lumina APV, Pontiac Trans Sport, and Oldsmobile Silhouette—but imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. In reality, the vans that came out of this joint venture were mostly Volkswagens under the skin. A 2.8-liter VR6 engine was available, and that's kind of a strange and cool powerplant to put in a minivan—and for Americans, the available manual transmissions would be even stranger. We're not saying that this is the best importable people-carrier out there—the Japanese were building delightfully weird stuff around this time that's more collectable—but this would certainly be the weirdest.

Renault Safrane Biturbo

Introduced in 1994 and built through 1996, the Safrane Biturbo is understandably uncommon. That's an understatement: They hardly made any, and your chances of locating one now are slim. Would you want to? If thinking about mid-1990s European tuner cars makes you hot and bothered, maybe. The Biturbo had the heart of the Alpine A610, a 258-horsepower V-6, and all-wheel drive. Even wilder, it was co-developed with Hartge (who bolted on a couple of big ol' turbochargers) and Irmscher (who did the bodykit and wheels). Renault created a truly incredible grand tourer, a big comfortable sedan with all-weather grip and a powerful engine. It was expensive, niche, and its manual transmission limited its appeal. For the right buyer, with a little luck, this would be a hell of a way to cruise from car show to car show here in the States.

Nissan Rasheen

This one defies description. It's a crossover, for sure, but unlike later mass-market crossovers it eschewed safe and bland styling for something that can only be described as Eastern European chic. Car-based but boxy, the Rasheen was related to what we called the Nissan Sentra, powered by a four-cylinder engine and packing a legitimate all-wheel drive system that Nissan called ATTESA. The Rasheen is certainly quirky, and it's sorta-SUV quasi-wagon styling is functional if not beautiful. The diehard JDM collectors will lose their minds when you bring this to the classic Japanese car show, but your average onlooker isn't going to bat an eye. It's weird, and we love it.

Mitsubishi Pajero Mini

The full-size Pajero, or Montero in some markets, is Mitsubishi's Land Cruiser—huge, capable, iconic, rugged. The Pajero Mini is its adorable Mini Me, a kei-class homage to its larger brother. Powered by a range of 659-cc engines and packing a real four-wheel drive system, the Pajero Mini is actually more of a Suzuki Samurai analogue than a car dressed up like an SUV. It's also completely adorable, but its bulldog proportions and sub-1-liter engine make it an oddball of an importation choice. We can guarantee one thing: Everyone will want to know what it is.

Holden HSV Maloo VS

The VS-generation Commodore sedan and its Ute counterpart are certainly products of the era, with soap-bar styling that hasn't aged particularly well (despite being influenced by the famous designer Ian Callum, just starting his stint at Tom Walkinshaw Racing Design) working with HSV on design). But the HSV Maloo might just be something you'd actually want to import, despite it being both odd and obscure. It's a car-based truck, a ute in ANZAC parlance, and part of the Holden Special Vehicles line of factory hot-rods. Under the Maloo's hood is a 5.0-liter engine—but not the 302 CID smallblock you might be expecting. Holden used a bespoke pushrod OHV engine called the "HEC 5000i" produced locally in Australia. In the VS-generation HSV Maloo, it made 248 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The Maloo will generate more attention than almost anything on this list, so hopefully you're not an introvert.