The Volkswagen T6 Van Gets Turned Into a Chevy Astro Clone

Owners of Volkswagen T6 vans can now turn theirs into a sportier and more modern clone of a Chevy Astro. Okay, maybe that's not totally fair, but it was the first thing that came to mind when we saw the two-tone paint on VW tuner Abt's showcase for its new T6 power upgrades and aesthetic add-ons. The items include a sweet set of 20-inch wheels available in gloss or matte black, although if those are too much, Abt says that gloss-black 19s are also available.

The real highlight is in the engine room, though, where the T6's 2.0-liter diesel four-cylinder benefits from Abt's new engine-control unit. Output is increased from 150 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque to 180 horses and 295 lb-ft, and in March, Abt will offer a version of the tune that takes the 199-hp, 332-lb-ft version of the engine to 226 horses and 361 lb-ft. Abt also suggests you might want to take advantage of its adjustable Bilstein suspension upgrade, which, sure, why not? It allows the van to be lowered anywhere between 1.6 to 2.8 inches.

Based on the latest and recently refreshed version of the VW, which has slimmer headlights and a slightly wider grille than before, the Abt conversion sadly doesn't include a Super Nintendo, 13-inch CRT TV, or velour curtains, as a 1980s Astro might have had. But we'd say grab a T6 California—that's the camper conversion of the T6—add the Abt goodies, and swap in the modern equivalents of that stuff. Then hit the road for a good, old-fashioned road trip.