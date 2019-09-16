Volkswagen is preparing its full-blown electrified assault on the U.S. market. So what’s the plan, you ask? Roll out no fewer than 15 electric vehicles by 2025, with its emerging ID range of vehicles serving as the beachhead. The first production ID EV, dubbed the ID 3, is a pseudo electric Golf; it won’t be sold on our shores but has already made its debut in Europe. Instead, a production vehicle inspired by the ID Crozz will lead the U.S. charge in 2020. The Crozz concept’s goofy name indicates that it previews a future crossover. It touts an 83-kWh battery pack and 302 horsepower from its electric powertrain. VW claims more than 300 miles of range for the high-rider, which will be accompanied by a similarly equipped electric sedan at its debut.

The nostalgic pick of the ID lineup will be a version of the Buzz concept, which we drove all the way back in 2017; a production model has been confirmed for 2022. The top-spec version will be capable of a five-second zero-to-60 time thanks to combination of a 150-kW rear and 125-kW front motor. VW estimates a time of 20 minutes to attain an 80 percent charge of its 111-kWh battery.

Another fun, VW-style creation is the cute ID Buggy, which is expected to reach production thanks to the flexibility of VW’s MEB platform. According to Klaus Bischoff, head of Volkswagen Design, assembly of the off-road EV is being contracted to a German electric startup called e.Go Mobile. The concept is powered by a rear-mounted electric motor producing 201 horsepower and 228 lb-ft of torque and can travel 155 miles with its 62-kWh battery pack. VW rolled out the suicide-door-equipped ID Vizzion sportback concept at the 2018 Geneva show. Its electric AWD system promises a combined 302 horsepower and an estimated driving range of 413 miles, a result of its 111-kWh battery pack. The most luxury-oriented concept of the lot, the Vizzion was billed with Level 5 autonomous systems, and it doesn’t even have a steering wheel. The driver controls it with voice and gesture controls.

Fossil-fuel fans need not be distraught, however. VW reaffirmed its commitment not only to gas-powered cars but also to the sport sedan with the 2019 Jetta GLI. VW dropped the GTI’s powertrain, a 2.0-liter turbo-four that produces 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft and is mated to either a manual or dual-clutch transmission, into the seventh-gen Jetta. The fleet-footed GLI also comes with a fully independent suspension, which can be upgraded to have adaptive chassis control in the one-year-only 35th Anniversary Edition trim level.

Chicken tax be damned, VW has also continued to test the viability of a pickup for the U.S. with the Tarok concept. The smaller VW pickup concept followed on the heels of the V-6–powered Atlas Tanoak concept, which made its debut to immense fanfare in 2018. The Tarok features a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine, a six-speed automatic transmission, and 4Motion all-wheel drive.

The Tarok’s coolest feature is a trick bed that extends into the cabin, Chevy Avalanche–style. It also features roof racks and a removable Bluetooth radio that docks in the center column. The Tarok is underpinned by the MQB platform, shared by the Arteon, Atlas, Jetta, Polo, and Tiguan, so we have a pretty good idea that it would handle similarly to a tall Golf if VW decides to build it.