homenewsIn Photos: The Hottest Modified 2020 MkV Toyota Supras of SEMA 2019

In Photos: The Hottest Modified 2020 MkV Toyota Supras of SEMA 2019

Every Supra from the big show, probably.

Edward LohWriter, Photographer

The 2019 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show has happened. If you don't know what that is, the SEMA show is basically the world's largest gathering of automotive performance and styling parts, as well as everything else that goes along with vehicle modification—from tires to tools and from lubricants to fuzzy/furry steering-wheel covers, SEMA has it all. It happens in Las Vegas around this time every year, and is known as the place to showcase the hottest vehicle builds, new and old.

From Mustangs and Camaros to Dodge Demons, as well as Civics and Subarus, SEMA has always been about high performance—fun fact, the S and E used to stand for Speed Equipment—and there's usually one brand-new car that gets more attention than the rest. This year, that car was the 2020 A90 MkV Toyota Supra. We've driven it and dissected its design and covered its tuner-ready features, and now it's the new Supra's turn on the SEMA stage. Check out all the amazing Supras that debuted at SEMA, including special editions from Toyota alongside those created by legendary shops and tuners including GReddy, HKS, and even Super Street's Sam Du.

Supra vs. GT350: Sports Coupes Compared!
This MkV Supra Has $25K MkIV-Inspired Headlights
2020 Supra Review: As Real as It Gets

