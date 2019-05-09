Watch the 2020 Toyota Supra Do a Righteous Burnout

The 2020 Toyota Supra launch is happening now, and journalists from across North America—including us—are getting their first crack at driving the production version of one of the most anticipated sports cars of the year. We can’t tell you what we think of it yet (read our prototype drive for a preview), but we can give you a taste of the program straight from social media. ANd if you’re wondering what the MkV Supra looks like doing a burnout, wonder no more:

Although it shares its underpinnings with the 2019 BMW Z4, the 2020 Toyota Supra promises to be completely different from its German cousin. Developed separately due to strict German antitrust laws that prevented BMW and Toyota from working together, both cars were put through rigorous but separate testing regimens by their respective engineering teams. Power at launch comes exclusively from a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six rated at 335 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque. That engine is sourced from BMW and paired to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. Unlike its more GT-esquepredecessor, the legendary fourth-generation A80 Supra, the 2020 model (the A90) is a two-seat, rear-drive sports car. It weighs just under 3,400 pounds and puts more emphasis on handling than ever.

Be sure to check out our own posts from the launch on our Instagram page, too, and stay tuned for our first-drive report in the coming days.