The Toyota Supra GT4 Race Car Is Really, Really Awesome

After showing off the Supra GT4 concept in Geneva this past March, Toyota has announced key details on the final, race-ready car. First off, its 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder delivers 430 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, a considerable jump from the standard Supra's 335 ponies and 365 lb-ft.

The race car's engine pairs with a seven-speed automatic transmission instead of the road version's eight-speed, and power is further routed to the rear wheels via a motorsport-spec mechanical limited-slip differential. Pirelli tires and a Brembo racing-brake setup with six-piston calipers up front and four-piston pinchers in the rear—they clamp steel rotors—are also par for the GT4's course. An Akrapovic exhaust system is the cherry on top, guaranteeing an even more raucous sound from the tailpipes.

Toyota says the race car weighs just 2,976 pounds, thanks to the natural fiber composite that makes up the front splitter and rear wing. Following the road car, the Toyota Supra GT4 has a MacPherson strut front suspension and multi-link rear suspension, with KW dampers at the front and rear.

See all 34 photos See all 34 photos

Inside, look for a carbon-fiber instrument panel that, along with the steering wheel, have been customized for the Supra GT4. Of course, there's also a roll cage fitted to the steel unibody, plus a racing seat with a six-point harness. Fire extinguishers and air jacks are among the other standard goodies. The 2020 Toyota Supra has a starting price of $50,945, but the customer race car will cost a lot more: The planned price is €175,000, or about $194,000 at current exchange rates, excluding taxes, Toyota says.

The Toyota Supra GT4 goes on sale in Europe in March 2020, before hitting North America in August and Asia in October. It will compete against GT4-spec race cars from brands including BMW, Aston Martin, Ford, and Porsche.