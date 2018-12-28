Are These the First Photos of the 2020 Toyota Supra?

Update 12/28: The first full images of the 2020 Toyota Supra have seemingly been leaked by Toyota Germany via a confirmation e-mail received when signing up for the car’s waiting list. The photos were first posted to SupraMKV.com by one of their forum users. The snafu has been corrected, with folks who put their names down—as we subsequently did—now getting a shot of a camouflaged Supra instead. Front and rear three quarter angles were previously shown; other early looks at the car are detailed in our original story below.

Last week we got an early look at the front end of a silver MkV 2020 Toyota Supra, and now comes a shot of the new model’s rear end wearing a shiny coat of bright yellow paint. The latest photograph was once again posted to the Supra MkV forum ahead of the car’s international debut at January’s Detroit auto show.

Toyota’s fifth-generation Supra will wear classic long-hood, short-deck proportions, and this image reveals its rear fascia, diffuser, and chrome exhaust tips. It also features a centered Toyota badge on the trunklid with script “Supra” directly below it in black. Toyota itself showed off a side-mirror cap in red last week, so we know several of the color options before seeing the full car in the metal.

Toyota’s iconic nameplate has been parked since 2002 and its latest reincarnation was developed in a partnership with BMW that also produced the gorgeous new Z4 roadster. The Supra shares a turbocharged inline-six engine and eight-speed automatic transmission with that model; we’ve already driven a MkV prototype and you can read about it here.

The all-new Supra is expected to go on sale next summer, but if you can’t wait to get in line—and have a large pile of cash handy—the very first example will be auctioned on January 19 at Barrett-Jackson’s annual Scottsdale, Arizona, sale, with proceeds to benefit the American Heart Association and the Bob Woodruff Foundation. That example is painted matte gray—it’s as-yet unclear if that paint will be offered to regular customers—with red mirror caps, a matching red interior, and matte black wheels.

Stay tuned to Automobile for the official reveal on January 14, the first press day of the Detroit auto show.

This story was originally published on December 26.