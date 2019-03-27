Alert! Alert! The New Toyota Supra Has Entered Production in Austria

Get excited. The very first 2020 Toyota Supra has rolled off the production line at the Magna Steyr plant in Graz, Austria. Earlier this year, this milestone car was promised to the lucky bidder who paid a cool $2.1 million at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction earlier this year.

The inaugural example features matte black wheels, red mirror caps, and a red interior with carbon-fiber inserts. Many of the details will be seen on the Launch Edition Supras to follow, but not the matte gray paint job or signature from Toyota President Akio Toyoda. The Launch Editions will have a reproduction of Toyoda’s signature.

The 2020 Toyota Supra has been resurrected with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six under the hood. Transmitting power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Supra makes 335 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque. This new model is the first car to wear a Supra badge in the U.S. in 21 years, though it shares many components with the BMW Z4 which which it was co-developed.

The automaker released pricing details for the U.S. market earlier this year. Launch Edition models will make up the first 1,500 cars sold in the U.S. and go for $56,180. The base model starts at $50,920 including destination. Now that production has begun, the only thing left is for sales to begin. Expect the Supra to arrive at dealers starting this summer.