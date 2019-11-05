Until recently, Toyota's vehicle lineup hasn't exactly lent itself to the wild and wacky builds of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show floor. Sure, you can slap big wheels and a body kit on a Corolla, but it's not going to be a show-stopper the way a build based on a proper sports car could be. Enter the 2020 Supra.

With the introduction of the fifth-generation Supra this year, Toyota tuners and aftermarket specialists finally have a platform to build some truly inspired show cars. Toyota is bringing six Supras to SEMA this year and offered us the chance to get an early look at what's in store. All of the concepts are impressive, but we mostly have eyes for one: the GR Supra Heritage Edition.

2020 Toyota Supra Heritage Edition

The Heritage Edition was built as part of a little competition between Toyota Division Marketing group vice president Ed Laukes and NASCAR analyst Rutledge Wood. This car is Laukes's entry, put together by Marty Schwerter and the team at Toyota's Motorsports Technical Center. It makes 503 horsepower at the crank—168 more than stock—from the Supra's BMW-sourced inline-six. The folks at Precision Turbo modified the Supra's single turbo to force-feed the engine with 18 psi of boost while retaining the stock turbo housing. An intake, downpipe, and three-inch center-exit exhaust round out the power mods. Schwerter said he was "super impressed" with how easy it was to tune this inline-six, estimating that the engine could make upward of 750 horsepower on the stock crank and block. The transmission was the limiting factor in this build, with Schwerter telling us he could make another 30 percent more power had the gearbox not sent a signal to pull boost and timing past a certain torque limit.

Like the majority of SEMA builds, customization doesn't stop under the hood. The Heritage Edition's most noticeable cosmetic upgrades pay homage to the legendary fourth-generation car. The wing is a high, curved unit that looks more than a little familiar. It's actually a modified part straight off a MkIV Supra, narrowed and shortened to fit the modern car's proportions.

The headlights and taillights have also been modified within the stock housings to achieve a similar look to its predecessor. Schwerter started by working with pieces he took from Toyota prototypes headed for the crusher, but he ended up outsourcing the job and having them built from scratch. Take a close look—they're arguably the coolest aspect of this build. We had to push Schwerter on this one, but he says the lighting kit would cost around $25,000 for the set.

The Heritage Edition rides on wider wheels and tires, too. A stock Supra runs 19-inch wheels with 255-section front and 275-section rear tires; the Heritage Edition also runs on 19s, but they're lightweight HRE pieces shod in 295-section front and 305-section rear mega-grippy Toyo Proxes R888 R rubber. The wider rear wheels created packaging restraints for the rear suspension, so the MTC team swapped out the stock multilink setup for a custom pushrod rocker-arm suspension with 2.5 inches less shock travel. Oh yeah, and every fake vent has been opened up. Rock on.

The Rest of the 2020 MkV Supra Crew

Schwerter's Heritage Edition Supra is our favorite, but it's not the only Supra making an appearance at SEMA. Its counterpart in what Toyota is calling a "GRudge Match" is Rutledge Wood's Hyperboost Edition. That car rocks a 20-piece carbon-fiber wide-body kit and more than 750 horsepower, but it wasn't finished in time for the preview event so we weren't able to sneak a peek.

The Supra 3000GT concept (above) looks back to the TRD 3000GT body kit developed for the MkIV Supra in 1994. That car would be instantly recognized by racing game fans for its appearances in the first two Gran Turismo titles. The modern interpretation sports a similar triangle-vented hood and huge rear wing, and it's 50mm wider than stock, just like the MkIV 3000GT. It wears the same barely street-legal R888 R rubber as the Heritage Edition and swaps the standard seats for Bride racing buckets.

The Wasabi concept will be hard to miss with its appropriately bright green bodywork and sculpted rear wing. Almost everything on the car was built in-house by the Toyota Genuine Accessory team, including the massive, 20-inch forged aluminum wheels. They're wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber, and the suspension has been swapped out for Öhlins Road & Track coil-overs. The exhaust system has been replaced with a single-tube, four-inch setup leading back to F35 fighter jet-inspired tips, and the rear wing has been shaped to flow with the roof line and rear fenders.

And let's not forget the Supra GT4 race car! Yes, it'll set you back something in the realm of $200,000, and, no, it doesn't make as much power as the Heritage Edition car, but come on. It's a Supra race car, and that's mega cool.