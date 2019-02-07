Toyota has dropped the 2020 RAV4 TRD Off-Road model at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, a new variant on the fifth-gen RAV4 that debuted back in December.

The TRD Off-Road is made for the outdoors crowd—and here we thought that’s what the RAV4’s Adventure trim was for—and rolls on the Toyota New Global Architecture platform. Its special tweaks include an improved suspension alleged to be inspired by the setup of the RAV4 rally racer, matte black 18-inch TRD wheels, and Falken Wildpeak A/T Trail all-terrain rubber.

The TRD Off-Road has the same 8.6 inches of ground clearance and all-wheel-drive terrain modes as the Adventure, and also has high-rise roof rails, black plastic fender flares, a beefier bumper, a dark grille, and LED fog lights.

The only underhood option is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 203 horsepower, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Toyota says the RAV4 TRD Off-Road is rated to tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Available exterior colors include an exclusive two-tone treatment of Magnetic Gray Metallic with an Ice Edge roof, accented by dark gray front and rear lower fascias. The RAV4 TRD is also available in Midnight Black, Lunar Rock, Ruby Flare Pearl, and Super White.

Inside, the cabin features faux-leather upholstery with red stitching, branded headrests, red trim accents, and TRD all-weather floor and rear cargo mats. The whole thing looks pretty neat, and given the much higher levels of driver engagement offered by the latest RAV4, it’s one we wouldn’t mind taking off the beaten path. No price has been announced, but the RAV4 TRD Off-Road goes on sale in the fall.