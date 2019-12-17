The 2020 Toyota Highlander Starts $2,770 Higher Than Before

Toyota has released pricing details on the redesigned 2020 Toyota Highlander, an all-new version of its family friendly staple midsize crossover. The new model isis priced from $35,720, making it more expensive than key competitors when you compare base configurations. That price also represents an increase of $2,770 over the base 2019 Toyota Highlander, which came with a 2.7-liter inline-four that's no longer available on the new-generation Highlander. Compared to a 2019 Toyota Highlander LE with the 3.5-liter V-6, the 2020 Highlander's starting price is only up $720, it's worth noting.

The good news is once you look past the simple numbers, the Highlander boasts plenty of standard features to go along with the price tag. These include an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, three-zone automatic climate control, eight cupholders, four bottle holders, an eight-way power adjustable driver seat, and a four-way power adjustable front passenger seat. The base model has eight seats, but the next-level-up LE trim comes standard with seven seats, with the extra seat optional, for $37,920.

The standard engine is a 3.5-liter V-6 with 295 horsepower and 263 lb-ft of torque. Hybrid models combine a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with two electric motors for an excellent 36 mpg in combined city and highway driving, but those begin at $39,320. This gets you the base Highlander Hybrid LE model; AWD starts at $40,920.

XLE models sit in the middle of the lineup, priced from $40,720. For standard leather-trimmed seats, you'll have to opt for at least the Limited grade. This model, priced from $44,770, also boasts heated and ventilated front seats as well as a heated steering wheel, ambient interior LED lighting, an 11-speaker sound system, and other upgrades. Add the hybrid powertrain, and you're looking at a minimum of $46,170. But Platinum models sit at the top of the lineup, with a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen, a silver-painted front bumper and rear fascia, and unique 20-inch wheels. Platinum prices start at $47,970, but skyrocket to $51,320 on the most expensive hybrid AWD version.

The top-trim Pilot is similarly expensive, albeit without an available hybrid powertrain, getting into the $50,000 range. Although the top Nissan Pathfinder stays in the $40,000s, the Explorer can cost a pretty penny. The Explorer Limited Hybrid goes for $53,475, while the very top-trim Explorer Platinum is an eye-watering $59,445.

The 2020 Toyota Highlander goes on sale this month, and the Highlander Hybrid arrives in February.