What's that? I've lost my mind? No one should compare a small Mercedes-Benz to a midsize Toyota? Oh, really? Well hang onto your hat, friend, because I'm about to do just that.

Whether I should or not, you may also be wondering why on earth I'd even bother. The answer comes down to price. More times than I can count, I've had friends or family consult me for car-buying advice only to ultimately pick a car that's not only not on the list I gave them, but not on their list, either. The invariant reason? It was the right monthly payment. I've learned some measure of accepting things I cannot change, so instead I recite the catchphrase of an ill-fated public health campaign from my youth: I learned it from watching you.

So, without further self-dialogue, the specs:

2020 Toyota Camry XLE V6 Specifications 2020 Mercedes-Benz A220 Specifications PRICE: $35,575/$38,365 (base/as configured) PRICE: $33,645/$38,625 (base/as configured) POWER: 301 hp @ 6,600 rpm POWER: 188 hp @ 5,800-6,100 rpm TORQUE: 267 lb-ft @ 4,700 rpm TORQUE: 221 lb-ft @ 1,250-4,000 rpm WEIGHT: 3,549 lb WEIGHT: 3,285 lb 0-60 MPH: 5.8 sec 0-60 MPH: 7.1 sec L x W x H: 192.1 x 72.4 x 56.9 in L x W x H: 179.1 x 70.7 x 56.9 in EPA MILEAGE: 22/33 mpg (city/hwy) EPA MILEAGE: 24/35 mpg (city/hwy) Show All

Toyota Camry XLE vs. Mercedes-Benz A220: The Benz's Weaknesses

These two cars price out to within $260 of each other when equipped as they are here. The most obvious disadvantage of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz A220 compared to the 2020 Toyota Camry XLE V6 is its power figure: The 188-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder under the A220's hood is punchy and well-suited to the car's 3,285-pound heft, but it's a league behind the 301-hp, 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V-6 in the Camry. The Toyota has enough extra power that despite the Camry's nearly 300-pound weight disadvantage, it's still more than a second quicker to 60 mph.

Of course, the extra weight and power should come with a gas-mileage penalty, and they do, though perhaps not as large a penalty as you might expect. The A220 tops the Camry on city, highway, and combined EPA mpg ratings, but only by 2 mpg across the board. It's a difference, but it's not huge.

What's also not huge is the A220's interior, though that should be expected thanks to a 4.0-inch shorter wheelbase, and being 13 inches shorter overall. It's also not a cramped place—the current A220 was so impressive upon its debut that we included it in our best-of-the-year All-Stars competition, and though it didn't come out as one of the winners, it was only by the narrowest of margins. During our week-long test of the A220, which included frequent trips with every seat in the car full, we found the A220 to be "a vast improvement over the first CLA-Class sedans imported to the U.S., with a livable back seat." Also not huge? The A220's trunk, at 8.6 cubic-feet with the rear seats up. That's just slightly larger than half the volume of the Camry XLE's 15.1-cubic-feet of trunk space, likewise with the folding rear seats in their upright position.

Toyota Camry XLE V6 vs. Mercedes-Benz A220: The Benz's Strengths

Now that we have the A220's primary shortcomings out the way, we can move onto the strengths, which includes basically everything else. The Benz is more stylish, with higher-end design, better interior materials, and vastly superior technology. Sure, the Camry XLE will do most of the same stuff as the Mercedes, technologically speaking (and the big HUD is cool), but the Mercedes, with its fancy MBUX infotainment system and the (as-configured, but optional) MBUX assistant, feels lightyears more advanced. It's just a better user experience—as it should be, given that you're paying the same amount of money for a much smaller, less powerful car.

Oh, and did I mention the dual 10.25-inch screens? One for the driver as the instrument panel, and one in the center for the infotainment system and navigation. They're high-res, responsive, and bright in all conditions.

Then there's the issue of maintenance and repair costs. Buying into a luxury brand can be nice, but when it's $150 or more for an oil change versus the $40 special at the local lube-n-tune, luxurious can begin to feel like usurious. Wait, shouldn't this be in the disadvantages section, then? Normally, yes, but in this configuration, I've specified three years of prepaid maintenance, which Mercedes says can save up to 30 percent off of retail service and repair costs. Even if it doesn't, it at least lets you put a manageable $370 per year budget (the $1,110 option price divided over three years) in place to keep costs under control.

I really can't overstate just how nice the A220 is, despite its compact size. Contributor Basem Wasef said it well in our Automobile All-Stars coverage: "It's a minor tragedy when a car as well thought-out as the A-Class doesn't make the cut for All-Star status. Techy, efficiently laid-out, and forward thinking in nearly every way, the A-Class gets lost in the mix perhaps because its sensible small-sedan layout simply isn't all that sensational. Regardless, it's a really good car."

Toyota Camry XLE V6 vs. Mercedes-Benz A220: Treat Yo' Self?

So, which to buy? While you really can't go wrong with either, if it's not clear that I'd put my $38,000 and change on the A220, perhaps the full configuration spec of each will make it clearer.

2020 Mercedes-Benz A220 Configuration

2020 Mercedes-Benz A220 Options

Exterior

Mojave Silver Metallic paint: $720

Standard 17-inch 10-spoke wheels: $0

Interior

Black MB-Tex: $0

Aluminum trim with linear grain: $0

2020 Mercedes-Benz A220 Entertainment and Convenience

Premium Package: $1,750

10.25-inch instrument panel display

10.25-inch touchscreen center display

Auto-dimming driver's side/inside rearview mirrors

Power-folding side mirrors

Keyless entry and start

Inductive Wireless Charging and NFC Pairing: $200

MBUX Interior Assistant: $200

2020 Mercedes-Benz A220 Service and Care

Mercedes-Benz Premier Service/3 Years or 30,000 miles: $1,110

Covers three factory-scheduled maintenance services

Transferrable if you sell the car

Annual/10,000-mile service includes: Oil and filter replacement Wiper blade replacement Fluid level check and top-up Multi-point inspection

Biennial/20,000-mile service includes: All of 10K-mile service items Activated charcoal filter replacement Dust filter replacement Brake fluid change



2020 Mercedes-Benz A220 Standard Features

Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission

Power front seats with three-position memory

Manually adjustable steering column

40/20/40 split folding rear seat

Rear center arm rest with dual cupholders

Panoramic glass roof

64-color LED ambient lighting

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Steering wheel touch-control buttons

OTA software updates

MBUX infotainment

Voice control with natural language function

Touchpad infotainment controller

HD Radio

Hands-free Bluetooth

Apple CarPlay

Android Auto

USB ports: 5, all USB Type C

2020 Toyota Camry XSE V-6 Configuration

2020 Camry XLE Options

Exterior

Celestial Silver Metallic: $0

Interior

Ash leather upholstery: $0

2020 Camry XLE Comfort and Convenience

Driver Assist Package with options: $2,790 Driver assist features Navigation upgrade



2020 Camry XLE Standard Features