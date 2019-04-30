This special edition Toyota 86 makes us want to crank up the Eurobeat and attack some mountain roads. Named after the famous Hakone Turnpike southwest of Tokyo, the Toyota 86 Hakone Edition pays tribute to what is considered one of the best driving roads in the world.

The 86 Hakone Edition boasts an exclusive paint color called Hakone green, which is set off by 17-inch “twisted spoke” bronze wheels and a black spoiler. Inside, the Hakone Edition receives a fetching set of black and tan Alcantara front seats. The dashboard is embroidered with the 86 logo in tan, and the steering wheel, shift boot, parking brake cover each receive tan stitching. Meanwhile, a black sliding armrest features tan trim and black stitching. Each Toyota 86 Hakone Edition will come with a pair of tan key fob gloves.

Based on the 86 GT trim, the Hakone Edition will make the same 205 hp and 156 lb-ft of torque as a standard 86, and can be had in six-speed manual or six-speed automatic guise (at a cost of 5 hp and 5 lb-ft). LED headlights come standard, as do LED fog lamps, dual-zone climate control, heated seats, and hands-free keyless entry with push-button start. The Toyota 86 Hakone Edition arrives this year as a 2020 model.

We’ve heard that a next-gen Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ is in the works, but until it gets here you can likely expect to see more special editions like this pop up every once in a while to remind customers that the boxer-engine sports cars still exist. Here’s hoping the next ones are this tastefully done.