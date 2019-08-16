2020 Subaru WRX, BRZ Get a Price Bump and More Standard Goodies

Subaru’s two performance models get some significant updates for 2020. First off, the 2020 Subaru WRX returns with the brand’s EyeSight safety suite as standard on models equipped with the optional CVT. Meanwhile, the 2020 Subaru BRZ sees the return of the tS model with some slight changes that make it look less boy racer than the original iteration.

Pricing starts at $28,395 for a base WRX with the standard six-speed manual transmission, up $315 from last year. Getting the CVT requires moving up to the Premium trim and will cost you $32,595. The optional Performance package, which is exclusive to the Premium trim with the six-speed manual, receives a major update for 2020 with the addition of Brembo brakes on all four corners and Recaro-branded eight-way power adjustable sport seats. A 268-hp 2.0-liter turbo-four returns as the sole engine option for the 2020 Subaru WRX.

The more potent 2020 Subaru WRX STI returns with keyless entry and start, 19-inch alloy wheels in dark gray, and redesigned engine bay cooling ducts in the front bumper. Pricing starts at $37,895 for the base WRX STI and $42,595 for the WRX STI Limited, which gets extra standard features like a Harman Kardon audio system, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, Recaro front seats, and embedded navigation. A 310-hp 2.5-liter turbo-four paired exclusively to a six-speed manual remains the only powertrain combination for the 2020 Subaru WRX STI.

Finally, the rear-drive 2020 Subaru BRZ returns with a starting price of $29,745 thanks to the discontinuation of the Premium trim. The Limited, which is now the new base model, comes with a long list of standard equipment including the Starlink infotainment system with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, embedded navigation, heated front seats, two USB ports, and full LED headlights. The available six-speed automatic transmission costs $1,100. The Performance package, which is available only on BRZs with the six-speed manual, adds Sachs Performance shock absorbers, dark gray 17-inch alloy wheels, and Brembo brakes in all four corners for a reasonable $1,195.

The Subaru BRZ tS is back for 2020 and will be limited to 300 units with a starting price of $32,395. Key suspension upgrades include an STI-tuned front and rear Sachs dampers and coil springs, an STI V-brace, Brembo brakes in all four corners, extra draw stiffeners on the chassis and sub-frame, and 18-inch bronze alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport performance tires. The tall rear wing has been ditched in favor of a low-profile one, and the front grille and rear bumper get Cherry Blossom Red accents. Ceramic White will be the only exterior color available on the 2020 Subaru BRZ tS.