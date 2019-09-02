The refreshed 2020 Subaru Impreza has been revealed in its home market of Japan, but you’ll need to be a huge Impreza slappy to see the changes. A revised lower front fascia is the most obvious change, as there’s now one large opening instead of three smaller ones. Two chrome strips surround the front fog lights and the grille is narrower than on its predecessor. Subaru appears to have also added two new wheel designs as part of the JDM Impreza’s refresh.

No changes appear to have been made to the 2020 Subaru Impreza’s interior, which features the Starlink infotainment system with a 6.5- or 8.0-inch touchscreen. For the Japanese market, the 2020 Subaru Impreza comes standard with the EyeSight driver assistance suite, which bundles together automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control. Subaru couldn’t comment on whether we’ll get the same changes, but expect the U.S.-spec Impreza to also get EyeSight standard since nearly every Subaru model except the BRZ now coupe comes with it.

In its home market, the JDM 2020 Subaru Impreza is offered with two engines, a 1.6- or 2.0-liter flat-four. When it eventually arrives in North America, the refreshed 2020 Subaru Impreza will likely only come with the 152-hp 2.0-liter. A five-speed manual could be available on the base and Sport grades, but a CVT will continue to be the only transmission on most variants. As with all Subaru vehicles riding on the brand’s new global platform, all-wheel drive comes standard. Both the sedan and hatchback body styles should return.

This story originally appeared on MotorTrend.