2020 Subaru Crosstrek Gets a Price Bump

The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek now comes standard with the EyeSight driver assistance suite when equipped with a CVT, all for a relatively small price increase. Standard Crosstreks see a $250 hike, bringing the grand total to $23,155 for a base model with the six-speed manual. Plug-in hybrid models, which returns as a single trim, starts at $36,155.

Subaru's EyeSight suite bundles together automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, and lane departure and sway warnings. You can further expand it on higher trims via option packages (standard on the Limited trim and hybrids) that add blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, rear automatic emergency braking, and automatic high beams. Other changes include the addition of the SI-Drive selector on the gas-only 2020 Subaru Crosstrek, which adds Intelligent and Sport modes, and an engine start/stop system on models equipped with a CVT. Automatic climate control now comes standard, too.

Powering the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek is a 2.0-liter flat-four with 152 hp and 145 lb-ft of torque. Hybrid models use the same engine but adds an electric motor and an 8.8-kWh lithium-ion battery. That allows it to travel up to 17 miles in EV mode. Total combined output from the hybrid system is 148 hp. Max range with the fuel tank and battery topped off is EPA-estimated at 480 miles. The gas-only Crosstrek is EPA-rated at 27/33 mpg city/highway with the CVT and 22/29 mpg with the manual.