2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost: Renderings + Rumors

Entry-level Rolls-Royce. That’s a weird sentence, isn’t it? Well, you’ve got to start somewhere, and since around 2010, the Rolls-Royce Ghost has served as the lowest rung on Rolls’ gilded, ruby-encrusted ladder. The Ghost hasn’t been updated often since its introduction, only seriously going under the knife in 2014 for the updated Series II that continues through to today.

Now that the all-new Phantom and Cullinan SUV (as seen in our gallery) are taken care of, the Ghost and presumably the two-door Wraith are next in line for upgrades. The new baby Rolls has already been spotted out and about under camo, and from the looks of things, it’s more of the same—only better.

Like all new Rolls-Royces from here on out, the Ghost will be underpinned by the marque’s aluminum spaceframe, somewhat obnoxiously called “The Architecture of Luxury,” which will help make the new car lighter, stiffer, and quieter than before.

We expect the same 6.75-liter twin-turbo V-12 found in the Cullinan and Phantom to be the new Ghost’s sole engine choice, mated to standard all-wheel drive, the system perhaps plucked from the Cullinan. Power should be in the neighborhood of the 563-hp and 663-lb-ft waterline of the Phantom and Cullinan, though more is a reasonable expectation.

Inside and out, expect a toned-down, two-thirds-scale Phantom. Rolls wasn’t particularly happy about the level of obvious BMW componentry in the current Ghost, so look for a much more bespoke cockpit. Still, a re-skinned version of BMW’s iDrive likely runs the infotainment. Pricing shouldn’t be too far off of the current car, which starts at $314,400. If two-doors or droptops are more your style, wait a couple more years for the updated Wraith coupe and Dawn convertible. Look for the updated Ghost to make its debut sometime early next year.

On Sale: Mid-2020

Base Price: $325,000 (est)