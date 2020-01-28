The 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona in Pictures

And they're off! With the start (and finish) of this weekend's Rolex 24 at Daytona, the IMSA race season kicks off in earnest, setting the stage for the next 11 events around the country-and one up north in Canada-to crown the 2020 Weathertech SportsCar Championship winner. Daytona is the longest, fastest, and arguably most prestigious race on the IMSA docket, stretching from the start at 1:40 PM on Saturday to the checkered flag the next afternoon.

Spirits were high for the top-dog Daytona Prototype International (DPi) class, where the defending champs in the no. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R. secured another win with drivers Renger van der Zande, Ryan Briscoe, Scott Dixon, and Kamui Kobayashi, completing a record-breaking 833 laps, equal to 2,965.48 miles. Acura-Penske and Mazda fought hard, too, with the latter leading for a portion of the race and finishing a team-best second place overall, but the no. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac took the final podium spot, wheeled by drivers Loic Duval, Sebastien Bourdais, and Joao Barbosa.

For fans of the popular GT Le Mans (GTLM) class, this was likely the most exciting race since the return of the Ford GT back in 2016, as this weekend was the debut race for the new mid-engine Corvette C8.R race car. Chevy fans had high hopes for the C8.R, especially given the legacy of success of the previous-generation C7.R. The C8.R did prove to be fast, setting the second-quickest lap time within its class. Unfortunately, that didn't translate to a shiny new Rolex Daytona wristwatch and a trip to the winner's circle. The closest Corvette got to the podium was one lap down from the class winner, while the second Corvette (no. 3) spent most of its time in the pit garage dealing with mechanical maladies.

No. 24 BMW Team RLL took home the two-tone Rolex Daytona this year for the GTLM class with the BMW M8 GTE. It's the first class win at Daytona for the German automaker since the mighty M3 GTR in both 1997 and 1998.

Now, the teams gear up for the 12 Hours of Sebring this March. For now, check out some of the on-track action at the 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona in the gallery below.

Photography courtesy of Rolex SA