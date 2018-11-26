What the heck is a Rivian and why do we want one? The 2020 Rivian R1T electric pickup made its debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show and it is sure to create a buzz or two.

The five-passenger EV pickup has a claimed 400-mile range and is projected to reach electric cowboys and girls sometime in 2020, which is way before Tesla’s pickup is alleged to roll out. For now, let the marketing games on Twitter begin!

“We’re launching Rivian with two vehicles that reimagine the pickup and SUV segments,” said RJ Scaringe Rivian, founder and CEO in a statement.

“I started Rivian to deliver products that the world didn’t already have—to redefine expectations through the application of technology and innovation. Starting with a clean sheet, we have spent years developing the technology to deliver the ideal vehicle for active customers,” said Rivian.

“This means having great driving dynamics on any surface on- or off-road, providing cargo solutions to easily store any type of gear, whether it’s a surf board or a fishing rod and, very importantly, being capable of driving long distances on a single charge. From the inside out, Rivian has developed its vehicles with adventurers at the core of every design and engineering decision. The R1T and R1S are the result of all this work and we are excited to finally introduce these products to the world.”

It sounds like a serious plan. Here’s what else we know about the new electric vehicle upstart. Aside from the big all-electric range that’s over 400 miles, the new truck has a wading depth of 3.3-feet.

The new EV rolls on a “skateboard platform” which holds the battery pack, drive units, suspension, braking, and thermal system. Rivian says this is located below the height of the wheel and offers plenty of room for passengers and gear.

The Rivian weighs less than 5,900 pounds and measures 215.5-inches in length with a 136-inch wheelbase. The short bed measures 4.6 feet long by 4.5 feet wide, but also includes a nifty 12.4-cubic-foot “Gear Tunnel” storage area under the rear seats—in addition to 7.0-cubic-feet of storage in the frunk. Plus, there’s a fancy retractable tonneau cover to boot—too cool.

Rivian’s quad-motor system delivers 197 horsepower (147 kilowatts) per motor, for a total of 788 hp (588 kW). Depending on the battery pack selected the torque numbers range between 413 pound-feet to 826 pound-feet of torque.

Rivian claims that the R1T can sprint from 0-60 mph in 3 seconds and reach 100 mph in less than 7 seconds. It is rated to carry a 1,760-pound payload and can also tow up to 11,000 pounds. Charging times for the EV haven’t been officially announced at this time, but it should be comparable to other EVs currently on the market.

“The beauty and elegance of our quad-motor setup isn’t just about brute power; this architecture provides instantaneous torque with extremely precise control at each wheel, which is completely game-changing from a dynamics perspective, both on- and off-road,” said Mark Vinnels, engineering director in a release.

Rivian’s futuristic truck sports stadium headlights and a daytime running light that stretches across the pickup’s width. Inside the posh pickup is packed with the latest tech which can be accessed through a 15.6-inch center touch screen, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, and a 6.8-inch rear touch screen.

Want one? The R1T is expected to start around $61,500 (after Federal Tax credit) and will be assembled at the company’s manufacturing plant in Normal, Illinois in late 2020. The company is currently accepting $1,000 refundable deposits for pre-orders on its website.