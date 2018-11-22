2020 Range Rover Evoque Global Reveal Gallery

We are currently test driving the all-new 2020 Range Rover Evoque and our good man Michael Whiteley is across the pond in London, England preparing to give us a full report on it shortly.

“When the Range Rover Evoque made its debut back in 2010, it transformed the world of compact SUVs; the new model is set to continue that remarkable journey,” said Gerry McGovern, Land Rover Chief Design Officer in a statement. “This characterful vehicle combines refinement and fun to create that all important emotional reaction that will turn heads and make people smile.”

Whitely opines via email that a “reductionist design language gives the new Evoque a more sophisticated profile.” And we couldn’t agree more—stay tuned for our first drive and impressions. In the meantime, check out our revealing gallery of images below.