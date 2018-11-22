/ News / 2020 Range Rover Evoque Global Reveal Gallery
News

2020 Range Rover Evoque Global Reveal Gallery

A reductionist design language gives the new Evoque a more sophisticated profile

By:

We are currently test driving the all-new 2020 Range Rover Evoque and our good man Michael Whiteley is across the pond in London, England preparing to give us a full report on it shortly.

“When the Range Rover Evoque made its debut back in 2010, it transformed the world of compact SUVs; the new model is set to continue that remarkable journey,” said Gerry McGovern, Land Rover Chief Design Officer in a statement. “This characterful vehicle combines refinement and fun to create that all important emotional reaction that will turn heads and make people smile.”

Whitely opines via email that a “reductionist design language gives the new Evoque a more sophisticated profile.” And we couldn’t agree more—stay tuned for our first drive and impressions. In the meantime, check out our revealing gallery of images below.

Buying Guide
Powered by Motortrend

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

MSRP $57,800 HSE Dynamic Convertible

View Full Specs and Compare