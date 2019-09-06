The 2020 Ram 1500 Night Edition Is Another Blacked-Out Thing

The excellent Ram 1500 enters the 2020 model year with several updates, including a stealthy Night Edition package. The 2020 Ram 1500 Night Edition features a monochromatic exterior with a blacked-out grille, wheels, badges, and exhaust tips. It also gets darkened headlamp and taillight bezels. The package is exclusive to two trims: Big Horn, where it gets 20-inch wheels, and Laramie, which features 22-inchers.

You can also get a stealth treatment on the Rebel in the form of a Black Appearance Group package, which nabs a Diamond Black Crystal Pearl exterior with the 18-inch wheels, front spoiler, skid plate, badges, tow hooks, exhaust, and headlamp bezels all done in black. A fully black interior is standard, but buyers can instead opt for a black and red theme.

Among the other updates for 2020, the Rebel now comes standard with the Comfort package including wireless charging, rear heated seats, and power tailgate release, and a New Rebel Safety Group that bundles adaptive cruise control with stop and go, forward collision mitigation, lane=departure warning plus, and auto high beams. New exterior graphic options are also available for the Rebel. Ram 1500s also get new eTorque badging on the hood where appropriate, and blind-spot monitoring is now available on the Tradesman trim. Three new exterior colors will join the lineup: Hydro Blue, RV Match Walnut Brown, and Olive Green.

Finally, we’d be remiss not to mention the new diesel Ram 1500 that arrives for 2020. When we drove it recently, we were impressed with its towing and off-road capabilities, as well as how quiet the engine was. Read more of our impressions here.

