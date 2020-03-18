Ram once again has its eyes on Texas, this time courting the largest truck-buying region in the world with a companion truck to its Texas top-seller, the regular-production Lone Star trim. The new rig is called the 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition, and it will be exclusively offered in Texas and other "neighboring" truck-centric states. While those other states aren't specified in the release, going by the strict definition of "neighboring" and "Southwest," we figure that means Arizona, New Mexico, and Oklahoma, and probably not Louisiana. California, Nevada, Utah, and Colorado could also be considered Southwest, though, so check with your local dealers.

More Videos ecodiesel-powered-2020-ram-rebel 2019 Ram 1500 Overview Ram_2019_1500_Multifunction Tailgate_One Step Ahead 2020 Blink of an Eye Trailer_V1 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm B-Roll Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport: From the Press Room Hyundai Prophecy EV Concept Reveal 2021 McLaren 765LT IED Tracy Concept Off-Road Vehicle IED Tracy Concept Interior: Take a Peek Inside 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid B-Roll

The Southwest Edition bundles together a plethora of Laramie luxury, technology, and appearance features, creating a well-balanced, slightly customized truck that carries special edition honors. Giving the customer lots of wiggle room for configuration preferences, it's available with any powertrain (3.6L V-6, 5.7L V-8 Hemi with or without eTorque, and 3.0L V-6 EcoDiesel); in Quad and Crew Cab body configurations; and with 5-foot, 7-inch (Crew Cab only) or 6-foot, 4-inch bed lengths.

The exterior of the Southwest Edition encompasses a balanced blend of function, style, and luxury. The body-color bumpers, mirrors, and grille surround; upgraded 20-inch wheels; and Sport Performance hood are inspired by the Sport Appearance Package. Chrome accents in the form of tow hooks, grille inserts, door handles, and body side moldings add a little bit of flash without overdoing it. Power side steps, included on the Southwest Edition, have basically become a must-have feature for truck owners. The standard dual-pane panoramic sunroof, appropriate for taking in the grandeur of the American Southwest skies, is a love/hate feature for truck buyers—those that don't like it are unlikely to pick up a Southwest pickup.

See all 7 photos See all 7 photos

The 2020 Ram is stuffed full of technology, and the Southwest Edition is no exception. The Uconnect 4C infotainment system with Ram's huge 12.0-inch touchscreen is the focal point of the Mountain Brown and Light Frost Beige Laramie interior. When equipped with bucket seats in place of the bench, a heavy-duty Mopar locking console keeps contents safe. Electronic trailer brake control allows for safe towing when traversing the Southwest and other environs. Elements from the Laramie Level 1 Equipment Group make their way onto the Southwest, including automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, cross-path detection, front and rear parking sensors with automatic stop, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and remote tailgate release.

The 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition starts at $47,075 (including $1,695 destination) and will go on sale in the second quarter of 2020.