Ram is using the Texas State Fair to unveil the new 1500 Limited Black Edition and Heavy Duty Night Editions. The 2020 Ram 1500 Night Edition debuted at the beginning of the month, but now the special treatment is being transferred to the Ram 2500 and 3500 Big Horn and Laramie, giving buyers of those brutes a darker options. And for those who like black on black, the Ram 1500 Limited Black Edition delivers.

The 1500 Limited Black Edition sports black accents wherever the eye can see. Ram's designers made sure that the grille, badges, tow hooks, exhaust, LED headlamps, grille surround, bumpers, door handles, and side-view mirrors were all painted black. The 22-inch wheels—black, of course—come standard along with a (black) cover for the bed and a (black) performance hood. The only thing blacker we can think of is that Vantablack-painted BMW X6.

Styling aside, the Black Edition is powered by the same powertrains available in the 1500 lineup. The light-duty truck is available in a 4x2 or 4x4 configuration and can be powered by a 3.6-liter V-6 engine with eTorque, a 5.7-liter V-8 engine, or the new 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel engine. The 2020 Ram 1500 Limited Black Edition will arrive to U.S. dealers by the end of the third quarter with a starting price of $55,385.

For those who need more capability or space—or just like gigantic things—the Heavy Duty Night Editions add style to the excellent 2500 and 3500 Big Horn and Laramie models. The HD Rams get a monochromatic look that contrasts with a black grille, black badges, and black 20-inch wheels. The special edition is also available for dually models, which for the first time get 17-inch black wheels. Like the Ram 1500 Night Edition, the Ram 2500 and 3500 also get darker headlamps and taillights.

The Ram Heavy Duty Night Edition treatment is available on the 2500 and 3500 trucks with 4x2 or 4x4 Crew Cabs, and can be powered by a 6.4-liter V-8 engine or the 6.7-liter I-6 Cummins, which is rated for 1,000 lb-ft of torque. The heavy-duty trucks will go on sale in the fourth quarter with prices starting at $39,690.

