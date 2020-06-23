The 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S—and the rest of the initial Taycan range—has arrived in the U.S., with the first batch of cars having landed in customers' hands. To mark the occasion, we're the first U.S.-outlet to bring you a racetrack test (click the play button below) of what some enthusiasts likely think is the end of the world as we know it.

In fact, the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S marks the first time we've tested a fully electric vehicle on Pro Racer's Take; we figured if it was time to take a walk on the Dark Side, what better way to kick things off than with the range-topping (so far) EV from what is arguably the world's best sports-car company?

In our previously published first drive of the 2020 Porsche Taycan S, we noted that, powertrain aside, the car makes a strong case for itself as a contender for the crown of Best Sports Sedan on the Market. Despite its curb weight of more than 5,000 pounds, it delivers a precise chassis, good steering, immaculate fit-and-finish, and absolutely stonking performance.

With maximum output of 750 total horsepower and a tarmac-disintegrating 774 lb-ft of torque, we found the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S—like other Porsches—goes quicker than the manufacturer claims. (Note: The 750-hp maximum is available in launch-control mode; standard output is 616 hp.) In our testing at NCM Motorsports Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky, we logged a 0-60-mph time of 2.45 seconds—Porsche's official figure is 2.6—and a quarter-mile time of 10.5 seconds at 133 mph. Those are the kinds of numbers you have to experience for yourself to fully appreciate their physical impact, but even for seasoned racers and professional car testers, they cause you to suck your breath through your teeth.

With the acceleration pulls out of the way, our pro driver, Andy Pilgrim, set off for a full official lap of the fast, challenging NCM Motorsports Park road course. And when the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S crossed the finish line, the stopwatch told a mighty strong story: For starters, the sedan bested the manufacturer's own 2018 718 Cayman GTS by more than a second, and finished not far behind a bevy of conventionally powered, top-flight performance cars. Click here to see our full list of previous lap times.