Porsche debuted the 2020 Taycan EV in Turbo and Turbo S trim, but we always knew the electric sedan's lineup would add variants below those top models. That expansion has happened earlier than expected—meet the Taycan 4S, the newest electric Porsche.

The 4S comes with two battery options and two output levels. The Performance Battery offers 522 horsepower, while the Performance Battery Plus delivers 563. The standard Performance Battery in the 4S has been slightly downsized to 79.2 kWh, but if you opt for the Performance Battery Plus you'll get the same 93.4-kWh two-layer battery featured in the Turbo and Turbo S. Like its more powerful counterparts, the 4S has all-wheel drive thanks to two synchronous electric motors, one on each axle. No matter which battery you spec, the Taycan 4S will be able to sprint from zero to 60 mph in as little as 3.8 seconds and will have a top speed of 155 mph.

This third version of the Taycan is the most affordable and least powerful variant we've seen to date, but that doesn't mean it will be lacking in performance. The 800-volt architecture is still present in the Taycan 4S, as is the luxe, four-seat interior with its plethora of screens. Where the 4S differs from the Turbo and Turbo S mechanically is the size of the motor on the rear axle of the car. The permanent-magnet electric motor in the rear of the 4S uses a rotor 80mm smaller than the one in both the Turbo and Turbo S, resulting in what Porsche says is "more compact packaging and reduced weight."

Porsche says that, if temperatures are ideal, an 800-volt DC fast-charging station will be able to replenish the Taycan 4S from 5 to 80 percent in less than 23 minutes. It's not a casual five-minute fill-up at the local gas station, but it's proof that EVs are getting more usable every day. There's currently no word on driving range estimates for the 4S models, but we expect they'll come in lower than the Tesla Model S's 345-370 miles per charge. Porsche says EPA range will be announced prior to launch in spring 2020. The Taycan 4S will start at $105,150, but opt for the Performance Battery Plus and the price jumps to $111,730. Still, those prices are slightly easier to swallow than the Taycan Turbo's starting price of $152,250 and the $186,350 sticker of the Turbo S.

