Video Test Drive: The 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo Surprises and Impresses Our Pro Racer
Compact SUVs are silly, but Porsche’s version is also silly good fun.
It's been quite some time since Pro Racer's Take put a sport SUV or sport wagon to the test, and our Automobile ace Andy Pilgrim was begging to get back behind the wheel of a compact people hauler. Alright, that last part is a lie, but we know it's relatively easy to produce impressive lap times with dedicated supercars and sports cars. So, when Porsche said it wanted us to find out what the 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo could do around the NCM Motorsports Park road course, we responded to say we were just as curious.
This 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo features a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine with 434 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque, an active sport air-suspension system, 21-inch 911 Turbo wheels, and optional carbon-ceramic brakes. In other words, it's well-equipped for a lap-time challenge, relatively speaking, and Pilgrim discovered quickly that it offers a fair amount of fun—even while carrying a hefty curb weight of 4,244 pounds.
Granted, it's questionable just how many Macan Turbo owners will ever even think of driving their pseudo hot-hatch with anywhere near this level of aggression, let alone how many will actually ever take one to a track day. But that makes this exercise all the more fun and interesting; even owners of true supercars won't often reach their toys' absolute limits, but just being able tell friends what a car is ultimately capable of is, for many, a big part of the ownership experience. And if those friends are skeptical or if they just don't get it, well, that's what we're here for.
In the case of the 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo, those owners can be proud. With excellent suspension control, flypaper traction, solid power, and mega brakes, the Macan posted a lap time just more than a second slower than the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S station wagon—one of our favorite performance-car sleepers—and it absolutely obliterated the 707-horsepower 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. (At 5,258 pounds, the latter demonstrates why less weight is just as desirable as monstrous horsepower when you're chasing lap times.)
Hit the play button now for the whole story on this striking Miami Blue 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo, and come back next Tuesday for a new episode of Pro Racer's Take. Be sure to check out our overall leaderboard to find out how some of the best cars on the market perform when the clock is ticking and there are no excuses.