2020 Porsche Macan Turbo Gets an Engine Upgrade

Porsche is finally getting ready to roll out an updated version of its mighty Macan Turbo. Coming to the U.S. in the fourth quarter of this year, the 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo receives an updated powertrain and chassis, promising improved performance. The pre-refresh Macan Turbo was already shockingly quick for an SUV, and we have a good feeling about this new one.

Porsche claims the new Macan Turbo shaves 0.3-second off the 0–60 time of its predecessor with or without the Sport Chrono Package. Porsche says that equates to a 4.1-second sprint with the package, and a 4.1-second sprint without it. Under the sheetmetal, you’ll find a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 lifted from the Cayenne and Panamera. The new Macan Turbo engine pumps out 434 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque, up 34 hp from the outgoing 3.6-liter twin-turbo V-6. The Macan Turbo was previously available with a Performance package, which bumped output to 440 hp and 442 lb-ft. We can likely expect Porsche to eventually offer an even more potent package for the new Macan Turbo. Top track speed is now 167 mph.

The 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo also gains performance-oriented standard features. These include Porsche Surface Coated Brakes, which promise better stopping power. These brakes feature a durable layer of tungsten carbide to reduce brake dust by up to 90 percent. Also standard is a sport exhaust, 20-inch wheels, and Porsche Active Suspension Management dampers. Buyers can opt for a height-adjustable air suspension with specialized rolling pistons and new shock absorber hydraulics, as well as ceramic composite brakes. A redesigned fixed roof spoiler is unique to the Turbo.

Inside the cabin, look for 18-way adjustable seats with memory, an Alcantara headliner, 14-speaker Bose surround sound system, and a 10.9-inch touchscreen. Qi inductive charging for devices is new to the Macan lineup for 2020.

Prices for the Macan Turbo start at $84,950, which puts it well ahead of the very engaging 2019 Macan S. That model, which makes a healthy 348 hp, goes from $59,850.