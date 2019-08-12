The 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Really Hauls

Given all the hype surrounding the impending launch of the all-new, all-electric powered Porsche Taycan, it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that Porsche has been one of the leaders in the sport luxury hybrid arena for some time now. And we’re not talking about some wimpy fuel-sippers here; in the latest case, we’re talking about supercar numbers from the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, available in traditional and “coupe” variants. How does 670 horsepower and 663 lb-ft of torque grab you?

That’s a heck of a lot of oomph, and it comes courtesy of a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 making 541 horsepower and teamed with a 134-hp electric motor located between the engine and the Cayenne’s eight-speed automatic transmission. Of course, with a 14.1-kWh lithium-ion battery pack weighing some 600 pounds (and offering 30 percent more energy capacity than the previous plug-in Cayenne) lining the floor, there’s more weight to move, but all that power is good enough to propel the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and its Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid coupe sibling from zero to 60 mph in a scant 3.6 seconds. The models’ top speed is 183 mph.

Although Porsche is still being coy about how many miles of electric-only range the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrids will offer, scuttlebutt heard during our recent drive of the base 2019 Cayenne E-Hybrid says to expect about 25 miles or so, with 83 mph being the top speed for battery-only operation. Porsche says recharging takes around 2.4 hours if accomplished via a 240-volt connection with a 50-amp circuit.

Given that these are Cayenne Turbo S–based models, they represent the top of the Cayenne line and are equipped as such, starting with Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive, which is standard across the Cayenne lineup. Other standard equipment for the 2020 Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid models includes Porsche’s carbon-ceramic brake system (PCCB), dynamic chassis control (PDCC), advanced torque vectoring (PTV+), the Sport Chrono Package, and 18-way adjustable seats. If you want, you can specify rear bucket seats, or stick with the rear bench. A Sport exhaust package and rear-axle steering are on the short list of available options.

You’d have to be an eagle eyed Porschephile to notice the exterior differences between other Cayenne models and the Turbo S E-Hybrids. The only true tells are the acid-green-colored badging and brake calipers (you can opt to have both in more traditional colors). Other touches specific to the models include a 7.2-kW onboard charger and 21-inch AeroDesign wheels augmented by color-keyed wheel-arch extensions.

In addition to the super-duper Turbo S E-Hybrids, Porsche announced it will also roll out the 2020 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid coupe. It uses the same 3.0-liter turbo V-6 and electric motor setup as the 2019 Cayenne E-Hybrid we drove recently, with total output standing at 455 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. Like the base Cayenne E-Hybrid, the Coupe comes standard with Porsche’s Sport Chrono Package, which helps shove it from zero to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds on to a 157-mph terminal velocity.

If you want any of these three hybrid-boosted Cayennes, you’ll need to wait until early next year to scoop one up. Not surprisingly, the Turbos are going to set you back a fair amount of loot: $163,250 for the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and $165,750 for the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid coupe, which makes the 2020 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid coupe seem like a relative bargain at $87,750 to start. The coolest part about these Cayennes is you can score some saving-the-world style points all while have a ton of fun around town or at the track. That’s the kind of hybrid we’re most down with.