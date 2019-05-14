Of course the Cayenne S Coupe was coming—this is Porsche we’re talking about, after all. It follows the debut of the base Cayenne Coupe and the Cayenne Coupe Turbo earlier this year, and it neatly splits the difference between the two.

Essentially, the Cayenne Coupe is mostly an aesthetic upgrade over its full-bodied sibling. The S has the same swept-back, lower-slung hatchback profile as the other coupe trims, shaving 0.8-inch from the roofline and increasing the rear track by 0.7 inch. It uses the same 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6, pushing out a meaty 434 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed to all four wheels through the familiar eight-speed automatic transmission.

As a result, performance is snappy. The zero-to-60-mph run takes 4.7 seconds, according to Porsche, a 0.2-second improvement over the standard Cayenne S, but that’s primarily due to the Coupe arriving standard with the launch-control-adding Sport Chrono pack. You can outfit the Coupe S with a so-called lightweight package that drops that time to 4.6 seconds and brings bits like a carbon-fiber roof and upgraded wheels. Keep the throttle pinned, and you’ll see 164 mph.

If this all sounds fine and dandy, you’ll need to scrimp and save $89,850 for the privilege. Get in touch with your local Porsche dealer, as U.S. deliveries are expected to begin this fall.